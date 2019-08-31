One of the few concrete pledges to come out of the Group of 7 summit in Biarritz, on France's Atlantic coast, was an aid package of $20 million for Brazil and its neighbors in the Amazon basin to fight fires raging through the rainforest. The sum was a trifle, given the scale of the fires and the size of the economies of the donors (the charity of the actor Leonardo DiCaprio separately pledged $5 million), but it was meant to highlight a more ambitious program of protection and reforestation in the works.
More noteworthy than the token action was the fact that President Trump skipped the session at which it was taken, which happened to be devoted to climate, oceans and biodiversity. Even more noteworthy was that neither French President Emmanuel Macron, the convener of this year's summit and champion of action on the Amazon fires, nor hardly anyone else seemed to find this particularly disturbing.
In fact, they seemed relieved. Other American officials were there, said Mr. Macron, and it had never been his goal to challenge Mr. Trump's climate denialism. In fact, he said he and the American president had a "long, rich and totally positive" discussion on the Amazon fires. Maybe they did, but by now Mr. Macron should know better than most that the Trump who likes being agreeable face to face can quickly turn mean at a distance.
That, in fact, was the real theme of the Biarritz summit in the third year of the Trump presidency, as described by Peter Baker of The Times: "Rule 1 at the G7 Meeting? Don't Get You-Know-Who Mad." Mr. Macron cautiously avoided trying to draft a joint communiqué, perhaps recalling how Mr. Trump pulled his signature off the one reached last year in Canada in a tantrum over something Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Mr. Macron's conciliatory efforts were not all in vain. One unexpected development was his announcement that Mr. Trump may soon have a direct meeting with Iran's president, Hassan Rouhani. Mr. Macron and other European leaders have worked hard to ease tensions between Iran and the United States and to salvage what they can of the agreement they and President Barack Obama reached with Iran in 2015 limiting Iran's nuclear potential.
Still, there were plenty of hazards at this summit. One was Mr. Trump's keenness to get his pal Vladimir Putin back into the Group of 7, from which he was expelled over Russia's seizure of Crimea in 2014. Mr. Trump blames Mr. Obama for expelling Mr. Putin and said he "certainly" would explore inviting him to next year's summit meeting, which the United States is hosting, perhaps at Mr. Trump's Doral golf resort near Miami.
— The New York Times
The vast South American rainforest is our planet's lungs. Its estimated 390 billion trees produce 20 percent of the world's oxygen and suck immense amounts of carbon dioxide from the air. Besides being critical in the fight against climate change, the Amazon is home to indigenous people, incredible biodiversity and a vast array of known and still-unknown plant sources for drugs and other medications.
The horrific destruction in Brazil in particular — more than 41,000 fires have destroyed 4.6 million acres, 62 percent more than last year — is made worse by that government's complicity. President Jair Bolsonaro, a hard-right populist who took office in January, has prioritized the desire of industries like mining and logging to milk the protected Amazon.
Global outrage and anger at home finally forced Bolsonaro to announce plans to send in 44,000 soldiers to help fight the fires. The world, too, has been rallying, with special firefighting planes and a $20 million pledge from the G-7 countries announced Monday at the conclusion of the group's meetings in France.
Between 2004 and 2012, deforestation was cut by 80 percent thanks to programs like the Amazon Fund, which was fueled by outside donations, primarily from the governments of Norway ($1.2 billion) and Germany ($68 million). Now both countries, upset that deforestation has risen sharply under Bolsonaro, have decided to cut back. This is unfortunate, though understandable. The Amazon Fund, or some similar successor, needs to shift its focus from rewarding Brazil for past successes to incentivizing more efforts to stop deforestation.
The Amazon is too valuable to lose or shrink. It gives us air we breathe and medicines that keep us healthy and absorbs carbon that's overheating the Earth. We all have a stake in keeping it alive.
— Newsday, Long Island
Getting U.S. troops out of Afghanistan would be quite a coup for President Donald Trump. It would give him a foreign policy advantage going into next year's election — one no Democratic candidate could criticize.
But would it also be setting the stage for a bloodbath? Would it mean a return to the day-to-day brutality that was the Taliban regime prior to 2001? Of even more concern to Americans, would Afghanistan return to being a haven for Islamic terrorists?
Trump's administration has been negotiating with the Taliban, who were ousted from Afghanistan after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America. Their unpardonable offense at that time had been hosting Osama bin Laden and his al-Qaida terrorist network.
But the Taliban had been engaged in vicious repression of their own people for many years. One example of their policies - stoning women to death for certain offenses against their rigid interpretation of Islam - is enough to show why the pre-2001 version of the Taliban can never be permitted to return to power.
U.S. involvement in Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of about 2,400 Americans. More than 20,000 have been wounded. With the 20-year mark on our presence there approaching, many people here just want it to end.
Political considerations may prod him toward trusting the Taliban more than he should, however. Being able to point next summer to an end to U.S. involvement would give Trump a tremendous boost among voters.
Talk is cheap. If the Taliban are serious, they will cooperate actively with the United States and Afghan authorities in tracking down those responsible for the attack.
If they fail to do that, the Taliban will unveil themselves as no different than their predecessors in 2001. The ball, as we say, is in Taliban leaders' court.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown