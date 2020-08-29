New York state editorial roundup: Trump the Great Divider, Will COVID vaccine be rationed?, Reed’s unemployment benefit criticism

It took two nights of the Republican National Convention to amplify to the point of absurdity a charge Donald Trump has been making for weeks: that blame for continued social unrest growing out of the George Floyd killing, which has been mixed with violence in several cities, should be placed at the feet of Democrats in general and Joe Biden in particular.
On Monday, Don Trump Jr. bluntly said Biden was to blame for “rioting, looting and vandalism.” This is lunacy, but to say it’s lunacy doesn’t end the conversation in 2020 America.
Democrats, who repeatedly saluted the spirit of Black Lives Matter protests in their convention, chose not to use the opportunity to decry the fact that demonstrations had devolved into violence in Portland, Chicago and elsewhere. Understandable: Why engage in a disingenuous argument over something you don’t support?
Sunday’s shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc., changes things. The image of Blake apparently being shot seven times in the back was jarring enough for Biden to call for an “immediate, full and transparent investigation.” Now that he’s spoken out, he must go further, given the subsequent turn of events in Kenosha.
Wisconsin voters and voters across America should hear the Democratic candidate demanding police accountability and recognizing the corrosive impact of centuries of systemic racism on Black Americans — while urging peace, and strongly decrying those who use protests as cover for rioting, attacking cops and more.
In certain respects, such an address could be as important as Barack Obama’s much-praised address on race in 2008, which gave Americans of the healing leader the moment required.
Today’s moment requires such a leader even more. Trump the Great Divider is not it.
— New York Daily News
Rationing of medical treatment is viewed by many Americans as unacceptable. Making health care decisions based on anything but need is seen as immoral. That is as it should be.
But as researchers race to develop vaccines against COVID-19, the specter of rationing is being raised by some.
Among the most intelligent strategies adopted by the federal government to battle the coronavirus is that involving vaccines. Developing them safely, yet quickly is a very expensive proposition.
Private-sector researchers whose work shows promise are receiving subsidies to speed development of vaccines. In return, some companies have pledged that once they have products on the market, they will be supplied to the public on a no-profit basis.
Several potential vaccines are showing promise. Normally, decisions on production are not made until after the best candidates are identified.
That could delay getting a COVID-19 vaccine out to the public, perhaps by months. Fortunately, federal policymakers have committed enormous sums, in the billions of dollars, to begin production of the most promising vaccines in advance.
That means millions of doses of vaccine compounds that do not prove safe and effective will be thrown away, at taxpayer expense. But it also means that when good vaccines are found, millions of doses will be ready to go immediately.
Still, it will take most of 2021 to produce enough vaccine to give it to every American who wants it.
In the early stages of distribution, that will mean rationing. Decisions will have to be made about who will receive the vaccine and who will be told they have to wait.
If the health care community has not begun devising guidelines for vaccine distribution, it should, right away. The sooner Americans learn what those guidelines are and have an opportunity to debate them, the better.
— Adirondack
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s criticism of Gov. Andrew Cuomo over unemployment benefits would make a lot more sense if it came with criticism of Congress as well.
Last week, the congressman slammed Cuomo for refusing to opt into a $400 enhanced unemployment benefit outlined by recent executive orders from President Donald Trump. The orders outline a process by which the federal government will cover $300 of the $400 benefit, with states covering the remaining $100. Reed said states have the option to count their existing unemployment benefit payouts towards the $100 they owe, which means partnering with the federal government often adds no extra cost to the state.
“The governor should immediately reconsider this short-sided refusal because real people are suffering. Why should New Yorkers’ wallets be held hostage by the Governor’s partisan politics and the state’s long-term financial mismanagement when other states are happily distributing much-need aid to their communities?” Reed said. “We will continue to fight for a bipartisan stimulus deal at the federal level that delivers comprehensive relief. In the meantime, however, Governor Cuomo should put his personal pride aside and work with the administration on a proven solution that ensures New Yorkers gain access to the critical financial relief they deserve.”
We don’t disagree with Reed’s characterization of state finances. The state might be in better shape had it not spent money foolishly over the past decade or so. But that’s revisionist history right now and, frankly, not terribly productive.
While Reed prefers to throw arrows at Cuomo, we wonder why the same arrows aren’t being slung at the occupants of Republican and Democrat offices in Washington, D.C. After all, it was federal officials’ inability to come to agreement on a pandemic unemployment insurance extension that prompted President Trump to act on his own in the first place.
For every finger Reed points at Albany, two are pointed squarely at Washington, D.C. — which is where the blame for the pandemic unemployment program’s lapse belongs.
— Post-Journal
