New York state editorial roundup: Turn the page, postal service, sickening crime

This was a difficult year, a year filled with loss, on so many levels.
We lost a lot of people, some of whom were close to us, and their absence affected our balance. We had to force ourselves to see less of our loved ones, a loss of precious opportunity. And we lost touch with lots of other people, casual acquaintances, fellow commuters, librarians, other parents at school sports and cultural events, shop clerks and restaurant servers and kindred movie and theatergoers, who are part of the daily mosaic that enriches our lives. We suffered the tactile loss of hugs and handshakes.
We lost jobs and customers and livelihoods and businesses, and the ability to keep intact our plans for the future. Some of us lost months of our education, and continue to have it degraded. Some of us lost the chance to land that first job out of college or that internship that launches a career.
We lost many of the celebrations, rituals, and rites marking the major moments of life, from weddings and graduations to birthdays and bar mitzvahs and, on some truly heartbreaking occasions, funerals. For long periods of time, we lost the special feeling of communion with others that nourishes the soul either in formal houses of worship or social groups.
Even amid the desolation of our losses in 2020, there also were rays of hope and shards of gain.
We found within ourselves the determination and resourcefulness needed to carry on and to continue to be productive. Some of us discovered different ways and places to work and different methods of communicating, and different ways to run our businesses and different businesses to run. Others without such options found the courage to carry on. We learned to appreciate quieter moments and smaller joys, from the satisfaction that comes with cooking a new dish to the contentment imbued by a walk in a park to the pleasure of exploring or rediscovering hobbies new and old.
We gained a renewed understanding of the importance of the bonds we form with family and friends, and a new appreciation for our essential workers. And we realized, late in this awful year, how much can get done when we focus on what we all need and what we all have in common.
Let’s leave the losses of 2020 behind and take all that we learned and all that we gained into 2021, so that it becomes a year of hope and renewal.
— Newsday
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a lot of explaining to do, as some in Washington are saying his removal this fall of mail sorting machines at postal facilities is partly to blame for challenges the U.S. Postal Service faced in getting packages delivered during the Christmas season. Of course, the culprit being blamed by USPS officials is COVID-19.
Yes, the men and women of the Postal Service were impacted by the epidemic. Many Christmas gifts that in past years would have been delivered in person had to be entrusted to the mail instead. And many gift purchases that previously would have been made in person at local stores were handled online.
Give credit to USPS personnel for doing as well as they did, which was quite well, all things considered. Now, they can add to the famous slogan: Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night nor killer pandemic …
USPS spokesperson Naddia Dhalai said there have been efforts to address the backlog.
But it all came as too little, too late while far too many people spent Christmas Eve deciding whether to wrap up notes explaining the gifts that SHOULD have been under the tree. And, for those waiting for much more important things – medicine, for example — the excuses from the USPS are no comfort at all.
DeJoy and company must waste no time correcting the problems that have been festering for months, and were only magnified in December. And, soon after Joe Biden takes office as president, he and Congress should make resolving the Postal Service’s longstanding problems a priority.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Social services and law enforcement officials have been sounding alarm bells for years about human trafficking in Chautauqua County.
Recent federal charges against a Jamestown woman, however, should do more than raise alarm bells to parents. According to a federal complaint, the woman is accused of two counts of sex trafficking of a minor after allegedly recruiting, enticing, harboring and transporting two 17-year-olds for sex between August and October of this year in Chautauqua County, Cleveland and Buffalo.
The case is infuriating and saddening, but there is a bright spot if one searches hard enough through the mucky particulars of this case.
These allegations may not have come to light were it not for the Child Advocacy Program, whose name appears multiple times in the criminal complaint. CAP’s forensic interviews helped the teenagers tell their story and helped lead to the charges. CAP doesn’t work alone, it’s part of the Safe Harbour Program, an agency that has identified 120 youth since 2017 identified as being trafficked or at risk of exploitation. In 2019 alone, 46 Chautauqua County youth were referred to the program.
Human trafficking is indeed here in Chautauqua County. Unfortunately, law enforcement officials, the CAP or members of the Safe Harbour Program can’t be everywhere. Human trafficking might not be as big a problem here as it is in bigger cities, but it’s troubling nonetheless, and our county’s general lack of population could make it ripe for traffickers to become more prolific.
That’s a sickening thought.
— The Post-Journal