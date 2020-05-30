New York state editorial roundup: Twitter fact checks, summer school, public input on energy

Twitter already has a robust form of “fact-checking”: All the people who comment on a post, retweet a post, rebut, argue and insult. Let them handle it, Jack.

— New York Post

Many public school districts are ending the academic year early or plan to do so — including here in the Tri-Lakes area. In some schools, use of distance learning via online tools has been pronounced a disappointment.

Come August and September, when American children return to school — at least we hope they do — millions will be behind academically.

If it has done nothing else, COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of in-school education. With students in the classroom, teachers are able to provide both comprehensive learning and individualized attention that simply is not possible online. Face time is vital.

Part of the reason for that is that when teachers have children in front of them five days a week, they can serve as enforcers. By that, we mean simply this: Millions of American children live in homes where, for one reason or another, education is not the priority it should be.

That does not mean distance learning is a failure. It also does not mean school officials should just give up for the summer.