New York state editorial roundup: Union ate my homework, obey virus restrictions, spending money we don't have

The coronavirus has shut down schools across America, and desperate parents are scrambling to ensure their children’s education doesn’t suffer. The U.S. Department of Education could help with some guidance about how schools can move forward on remote teaching. If the feds don’t take the lead, the teachers unions will — to the detriment of students.
Not every student has a laptop and Wi-Fi to study online during the shutdowns. In some districts, this inevitably has an adverse effect on poor students or children who don’t speak English as their first language. Schools fear that if they produce online lessons that not all students can access, they could lose federal funding or face litigation under the Civil Rights Act or the Equal Educational Opportunities Act.
The teachers unions loathe assessments in the best of times, and now they’re claiming that the only fair recourse is to stop tracking the progress of all students until schools reopen. For students “who have no online access to teacher tutoring with visual aids, mandatory grading is essentially a guarantee that they will be left behind,” says Chicago Teachers Union spokeswoman Chris Geovanis.
The majority of school districts are treating remote offerings as optional “supplemental,” “enrichment” or “review” material instead of for-credit class work. Among the few schools that do grade, some have moved to pass/fail. Chicago Public Schools, in new guidance for parents, says it will let teachers review assignments, but “grades will be counted only if they improve a student’s grade. Grades will not negatively impact any student’s academic standing.” Chicago is not alone in this approach.
The Education Department could help by giving school districts some clarity about the path forward. It has already offered helpful guidance on how to ensure schools don’t run afoul of disability law, and it should provide similar guidance to schools worried about exacerbating racial and economic inequities.
State and federal lawmakers could set aside funding for extra help for the kids who struggle most during the shutdowns. It’s not a perfect fix, but it’s better than bluntly concluding that fairness requires canceling everyone’s education.
— Wall Street Journal
State and local leaders are cracking down on people who violate the rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s about time.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente both announced plans to hold people accountable for their lack of responsibility.
Cuomo noted that the number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths across the state continue to rise, although there are signs that they are beginning to level off. Despite that glimmer of hope, however, the governor said schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed through April 29 because the pandemic still makes it unsafe to resume normal life.
The governor also rightfully decided to play hardball with violators of social distancing rules by doubling down on the punishment – doubling the fine to $1,000.
County Executive Picente embraced a similar get-tough attitude, noting that the number of positive cases in Oneida County, too, continues to climb. He ordered all visitors to county buildings to wear face masks or other coverings to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Picente also cited complaints of mass gatherings and businesses that are not following state mandates on social distancing, and said that the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the guidelines at essential businesses. Picente says the offenders first get a warning; a second notice could result in fines or revocation of health and alcohol permits.
The crackdown is critical. We’d like to think that everyone has the good sense to follow the rules. Most people do, as indicated by the ghost-like downtown and lack of traffic. But there are pockets of irresponsibility, and those people are putting the rest of us at risk.
— Utica Observer-Dispatch
No doubt some members of Congress had to hold their noses while they were voting for the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. CARES includes a ton of money for initiatives that have nothing to do with COVID-19. Why on earth did anyone think it was important to cough up $25 million for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington, D.C.?
Still, members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives were right to approve the bill, in overwhelming bipartisan fashion. Handling it as nearly all legislation is dealt with on Capitol Hill would have delayed critical assistance for months.
Additional spending to help Americans deal with and rebound from the epidemic is being considered now. It may include trillions more in federal spending — and that spells opportunity for special interests of both the ideological and financial kinds.
“Green New Deal” spending sought by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other ultra-liberals was excluded from the CARES Act. Rest assured they will try again.
Lawmakers and President Donald Trump did the right thing in acting quickly on the CARES Act. But moving forward, more care needs to be taken to avoid making CARES Version 2.0 a giveaway to special interests of all kinds. With the national debt at $23.6 trillion — plus $2.2 trillion — we simply can’t afford to spend money we don’t have unless the need is clear and critical.
— Post-Journal
