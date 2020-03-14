New York state editorial roundup: US can't be the world's police, take virus precautions

A peace agreement signed Saturday between U.S. officials and representatives of Afghanistan’s Taliban organization is long overdue, as far as Americans are concerned. We have spent far too much and lost too many lives in what has become the longest armed conflict in our nation’s history.
Now, after nearly a generation of life under a U.S. military umbrella, many Afghans have become accustomed to a large amount of freedom. For example, women need no longer worry that they will be beaten merely for appearing in public without a male escort.
It would be unrealistic to assume the Taliban have softened their outlook since being ousted from power. Beyond any doubt, their goal in gaining an agreement for U.S. withdrawal is to regain the control they lost.
The question is whether the Afghan people, having enjoyed a taste of liberty and tolerance, will allow the Taliban to take up where they left off in 2001. It is to be hoped they reject Taliban extremism forcefully.
Sadly, Americans cannot intervene again militarily unless the Taliban once again host a terrorist organization such as al-Qaida. If that occurs, all bets are off, of course.
But Uncle Sam simply cannot act as the world’s policeman.
— The Post Journal
As many as 300 million children in 22 countries have been affected by school closures linked to attempts to keep COVID-19 from spreading. Here in the United States, officials in both higher education and lower grades are making contingency plans.
Schools are a germ’s dream, of course. Children with little regard for personal hygiene sneezing into the air, wiping their noses on their hands, then taking colds — or worse — home can be a big problem. Once the first cycle is completed, of course, the kids bring their families’ maladies to school with them.
Closing schools at any level is a serious decision, not just for students’ education but also for parents and other caregivers. If your 9-year-old can’t go to school, someone has to stay home with him or her. That means a missed day’s work — a serious matter for many families.
On the other hand, becoming ground zero for an outbreak of COVID-19 or any other serious disease is not an appealing prospect for educators.
We hope COVID-19 stays far enough away from our area that schools do not have to be dismissed until time for spring break — and after that not until summer vacation. But if public health officials recommend keeping the kids at home, so be it.
COVID-19 is not as deadly as some viral infections, but it is spreading very fast, and we don’t have vaccine or treatment drugs for it yet. It is wise to take it seriously.
— Adirondack Daily Enterprise