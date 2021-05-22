New York state editorial roundup: Virus battle, Cuomo's powers, Stefanik's rise

It’s time for everyone to see you smile again.
For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you’ve had your shots, and you’re comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile.
New York has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that allow those who are vaccinated to remove their masks both outside and inside, with a few exceptions, including on public transit, in schools and at health care facilities. This is welcome news that comes as the state also will lift most capacity restrictions for restaurants, movie theaters and more on Wednesday, albeit with social distancing still in place.
We’ve come a long way. It’s important to understand that these steps can be taken primarily because of the protection that comes with COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination rates are slowing considerably, and getting more shots into arms must be the highest priority.
Some venues plan to require everyone be vaccinated. That makes a lot of sense, and should act as an incentive for those who want to go to a concert, playoff game or other event. More clubs, restaurants, theaters, concert venues and even arenas should consider it.
But even now, a cautious approach is warranted, as risks remain. If individual businesses allow unvaccinated individuals inside, and want to require masks of everyone, that’s a reasonable request that should be respected. If vaccinated New Yorkers want to leave their masks on, that’s OK, too. And if COVID-19 positivity rates start to tick up again even slightly, the state must be willing to change policies quickly and we must be willing to put our masks back on.
— Newsday
After a four-day wait, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has decided that New York state will follow the CDC’s recently released guidance that vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and don’t have to follow 6-foot social distancing rules.
Of course, we wonder why it took four days for Cuomo to make this decision. What, exactly, do Cuomo and Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, know that the Centers for Disease Control do not? Regardless of what one thinks of Dr. Rochelle Walensky, there is no arguing that she has received her MD from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, her master’s degree from the Harvard School of Public Health and spent years researching infectious diseases. While we weren’t a fan of Walensky’s fear-filled rant earlier this year about feelings of impending doom, it’s hard to question her training. But that’s what Cuomo did each and every day he delayed accepting the CDC’s mask and social distancing guidelines.
In our opinion, Cuomo’s delay accomplished nothing but harming the state’s vaccination efforts. It was one thing for Cuomo to cast doubts and aspersions on President Donald Trump — Trump and Cuomo were like oil and water. It’s not surprising that Cuomo and Trump would lob rhetorical grenades back and forth at each other.
But extending the political charade now only gives vaccine-hesitant New Yorkers a reason to doubt the work done under Trump and President Joe Biden to create a vaccine that is safe. Cuomo is doing nothing but stoking doubts among two camps that sorely need to come back to reality — the anti-vaccine camp who look at the governor’s hesitance as reason not to believe the vaccines are safe and effective as well as those who are hesitant to return to normal until everyone is vaccinated, preferably twice.
— Jamestown Post-Journal
Liz Cheney has been ousted as House Republican conference chair and replaced by Elise Stefanik of New York.
The reason is that Cheney has called Trump out on the election lie and is trying to get the GOP to be honest. She’s losing that fight. The party’s federal lawmakers are choosing Trump over truth. Trump has asked them to boot Cheney out of the number-three Republican House leadership post, and they’re doing so.
It’s sad how Stefanik is getting into leadership by following, and Cheney is losing leadership by trying to lead.
Our criticism is about methods, not policies. Republicans are actually hurting their chance to rein in the Democrats’ agenda.
Biden and the Democrats are pushing a huge growth of government, spending an incredible amount of money this country doesn’t have and leaving the bill for future generations. We have fundamental problems with taking on that much debt, and with government being so lavish with aid. We believe it’s better for people who can work for a living to do so, and pay their own way as much as possible.
Granted, we also have problems with many Republicans’ tendency to favor the rich, disdain immigrants, tolerate bigotry and sacrifice the environment. But still, each party makes up about half of our nation’s voters, and we need both to have a say in setting the course and making decisions.
But when the Republicans become a cult of personality, they lose sight of their ideals and let Trump violate their values of fiscal and personal responsibility. They lose credibility and lose the respect of those outside their ranks. This weakens their hand in governing. Instead of focusing on the game at hand, the GOP is trying to rewrite the history of last season. Democrats are taking that opportunity to run the table, but by grabbing as much as they can, they are setting up some problems.
Stefanik likes to tout her bipartisanship and once was actually bipartisan. We can only hope she uses her new leadership role to lead, and in a wiser direction. But first she will have to get right with reality.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer