New York state editorial roundup: Virus battle, Cuomo's powers, Stefanik's rise

It’s time for everyone to see you smile again.

For the fully vaccinated, this is a moment to celebrate. If you’ve had your shots, and you’re comfortable doing so, take off your masks and show us your smile.

New York has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that allow those who are vaccinated to remove their masks both outside and inside, with a few exceptions, including on public transit, in schools and at health care facilities. This is welcome news that comes as the state also will lift most capacity restrictions for restaurants, movie theaters and more on Wednesday, albeit with social distancing still in place.

We’ve come a long way. It’s important to understand that these steps can be taken primarily because of the protection that comes with COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination rates are slowing considerably, and getting more shots into arms must be the highest priority.

Some venues plan to require everyone be vaccinated. That makes a lot of sense, and should act as an incentive for those who want to go to a concert, playoff game or other event. More clubs, restaurants, theaters, concert venues and even arenas should consider it.