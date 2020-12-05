New York state editorial roundup: Virus vaccines coming, budget concerns, disparity in COVID deaths

A COVID-19 vaccine is on its way.
In just two weeks, the first 170,000 New Yorkers may start receiving the Pfizer vaccine.
But to get this right, federal regulators, scientists and experts must still conduct thorough, independent reviews, and make some difficult choices. And Americans must be able to trust those assessments, have confidence in the decisions, and maintain some patience.
Even assuming the FDA does approve the vaccine’s emergency use next week, and New York has access to it by Dec. 15, as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, the wait won’t be over for most of us. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group rightly voted Tuesday to give priority to long-term care facilities’ residents and staff, and to health care workers.
Those recommendations make sense. Residents and staff of long-term care facilities account for about 40% of all COVID-19 deaths. Here in New York, we’ve lost thousands of our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends. Helping the most vulnerable populations first and those who take care of them is critical to ending this tragic chapter.
But while we wait, we have the ability to slow that spread ourselves — if we hunker down, stay home, wear masks and cancel the parties, gatherings and outings. Meanwhile, state officials have a lot to do to make sure they can distribute the vaccines to all corners of the state, keep track of who gets what, and convince New Yorkers of all ages that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, each of which requires two doses weeks apart, are safe and effective.
The vaccine is coming. We just have to wait a little while longer — and stay safe while we do.
— Newsday
Some may have expected some type of economic slowdown, but no one could have foreseen one of the most bizarre and volatile times of our life. As a number of shops have closed — or gone to limited hours — due to the coronavirus, others have have flourished, especially the big-box or Internet distribution giants.
Here at home, we have seen some businesses go and others bravely open their doors. For everyone who is in the private sector, there are no guarantees. In fact, there are some worried another New York state shutdown could be looming.
Which is why how our governments and school districts are operating is a major cause for concern. Each budget year, residents are conditioned to hear just how tight and bare bones spending plans can be.
This year, we heard the same — while noting spending increases for many municipalities and local schools. It’s almost as though those who serve do not want to believe the economy is as fragile as it really is.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, on a monthly basis, offers a grim picture. In his most recent report, the state official noted sales tax receipts down by $3 billion for October. “Revenues are down and New York continues to withhold billions of dollars in spending due to the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” DiNapoli said. “Caution is needed because rising infection rates may force more shutdowns and even greater economic damage. Washington must respond with more economic stimulus, including real relief for state and local governments.”
Area officials are almost too giddy that the county sales-tax revenue is nearly the same as last year. That being said, if New York is suffering — we will too.
Budgets put together this year — in the midst of a pandemic — did nothing to slow spending. In fact, many plans raise taxes on already hard hit residents.
If elected officials thought this year was challenging, they obviously have not thought about 2021 or 2022. The virus has changed our life. It needs also change the way we run our governments and school districts.
— The Post Journal
Racial minorities have been hit far harder than white Americans by COVID-19. Throughout the epidemic, that has been a constant.
But why? Theories abound. One is that African-Americans, whose average incomes are lower than those for whites, do not benefit from as high a quality of health care.
Obviously, that speculation needs to be explored — but it is not satisfactory as a stand-alone explanation for the disparity.
Black and Native American people have suffered much more than whites. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that, proportionately, Black people are infected by COVID-19 2.6 times more often than white people. Their hospitalization rate is 4.7 times as high and their death rate is more than twice that for whites.
Native Americans infected by the virus are hospitalized 5.3 times as frequently as whites. They perish 1.4 times as often.
Reaction to the numbers has been spotty. As The Associated Press reports, Black clergy leaders and the United Way of New York City are partnering to provide more resources to the minority community in that urban area. Better testing and contact tracing are among goals.
It is entirely possible that new pandemics will invade the United States. But we know COVID-19 behaves differently than many other viruses. So what guarantee is there that if safeguards against this disease are developed for minorities, they will be effective against another epidemic?
None. Still, the research needs to be a priority for the simple reason that COVID-19 will continue to be a widespread threat for months — and that what we learn about it may provide information critical in battling other diseases in the future.
— The Adirondack Daily Enterprise
