New York state editorial roundup: Virus vaccines coming, budget concerns, disparity in COVID deaths

The vaccine is coming. We just have to wait a little while longer — and stay safe while we do.

— Newsday

Some may have expected some type of economic slowdown, but no one could have foreseen one of the most bizarre and volatile times of our life. As a number of shops have closed — or gone to limited hours — due to the coronavirus, others have have flourished, especially the big-box or Internet distribution giants.

Here at home, we have seen some businesses go and others bravely open their doors. For everyone who is in the private sector, there are no guarantees. In fact, there are some worried another New York state shutdown could be looming.

Which is why how our governments and school districts are operating is a major cause for concern. Each budget year, residents are conditioned to hear just how tight and bare bones spending plans can be.

This year, we heard the same — while noting spending increases for many municipalities and local schools. It’s almost as though those who serve do not want to believe the economy is as fragile as it really is.