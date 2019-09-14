Health coverage, right own laws, Dorian's damage
The number of Americans without health insurance rose last year, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday, and Democrats say this justifies more government control. Yet the reality is more complicated — in particular, note that having a Medicaid card is no guarantee of great medical care.
The good Census news is that real median earnings of men and women who work full time and year round "increased by 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively, between 2017 and 2018." Some 2.3 million more Americans are working full time. The poverty rate fell 0.5 percentage points from 2017, to 11.8%, the fourth annual decline in a row.
Yet 8.5% of Americans lacked health insurance in 2018, up from 7.9% in 2017, the first increase since the recession, and this figure is getting all the media attention. Much of the decline comes from a dip in Medicaid coverage, and as a general rule you'd expect fewer folks to qualify for Medicaid as the economy improves and poverty declines.
But Census notes that overall coverage fell one percentage point for people in families that earn 300% to 399% of the federal poverty line, and 0.8 percentage points for folks above 400%. "During this time," Census notes, "the overall health insurance coverage rate did not statistically change for any other income-to-poverty group."
These are the folks we've written about many times: Americans who earn too much to qualify for ObamaCare subsidies but may have few alternatives. The left's solution is to reinstate ObamaCare's individual mandate that forces the middle class to buy the product anyway. This shows that merely having access to insurance doesn't mean it's valuable.
The larger point is that the only conversation the left wants to have about health care is how many Americans are insured, and that's so they don't have to answer for failures like Medicaid's narrow provider networks, high emergency room use rates, and more.
— Wall Street Journal
When New York's elected officials don't want to deal with a difficult issue, they create a special commission to decide the issue for them.
The last such commission — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Committee on Legislative and Executive Compensation — has now had two court decisions declare major parts of its work invalid because the commission exceeded its statutory authority. Thank goodness the commission's authorizing legislation was poorly written, or New Yorkers would be stuck with its shoddy work. The end result of the pay commission has been time and money wasted in court dickering over details that should have been hashed out publicly on the floor of the state Legislature. Not only were legislators unhappy with the commission's work, many members of the electorate were upset too.
Why should New Yorkers expect anything different from the special commission Cuomo created to rewrite New York's election laws?
The Public Campaign Financing Commission will operate much the same way as the pay commission — spend a few months working on changes to the state's election law and forward its recommendations to the state Legislature in December. If there are no changes by the end of the year, then the recommendations become law. It is likely many legislators will be unhappy with the commission's work, but unless legislative leadership decides to call a special December session, rank-and-file members of the Assembly and Senate will be left no option to have a say in election law changes other than to file lawsuits. At the very least, any special commission should be charged with forwarding recommendations to the state Legislature and governor for action during the next legislative session so that all of the public's representatives have a chance to have a say.
It's a poor way to do business. Changing election law can mean everything from creating publicly financed campaigns, ending fusion voting and essentially silencing the state's smaller political parties. That work should be done publicly, in open session of the state Legislature. It should not be foisted upon the public by a group hand-picked by the political machines with its outcome already largely decided before the group meets.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown
Hurricane Dorian hovered for about two days over the archipelago of islands a hop from Miami, causing massive damage yet to be calculated. Dorian clocked in as the second strongest Atlantic storm on record, with winds of 180 mph and storm surges of 20-plus feet.
Houses disappeared under the Category 5 onslaught. Streets looked like rivers. The death toll is rising, and tens of thousands need medical attention. Rescue and aid efforts were hampered due to the violent weather, and the near-destruction of the paradisiacal tourist destination's international airport and ports. Small boats, water scooters, drones and helicopters are being used to help the victims.
The toll might even exceed that from Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The U.S. Coast Guard and Customs and Border Patrol deployed helicopters to help provide immediate relief, and U.S. Navy assets were ready to respond, too. That's good — but what awaits Bahamians might prove even more brutal.
Supply chains have been disrupted, laying the groundwork for shortages of much-needed food, water and medicine. With some 76,000 people in need, the UN World Food Program is providing eight tons of ready-to-eat meals. Weeks of chaotic recovery will be dangerous. We saw this in Puerto Rico in 2017, when secondary death tolls caused by the storm skyrocketed over initial counts.
Hurricane Maria prompted an outpouring of support from New York State and City Hall, given Puerto Rico's tightly knit diaspora here. There hasn't been the same level of local support this time, but that should change.
Dorian has wrought a humanitarian disaster. Now is the time for Americans to show their humanity.
— Newsday, Long Island