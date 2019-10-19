Are leaders in Congress unable to walk and chew gum at the same time? That is, are they capable of multitasking on major issues?
Some are speculating they are not. Recall that just a few weeks ago, in the wake of more mass murders, lawmakers vowed to debate steps to reduce the likelihood of such tragedies in the future. New limits on gun ownership, perhaps through "red flag" laws aimed at people deemed to be threats to public safety, were suggested. The White House weighed in, with President Trump suggesting such a discussion may be appropriate.
Then came Ukrainegate, or whatever we're calling the current move to impeach Trump.
Suddenly, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democratic leaders were focused, seemingly exclusively, on their impeachment inquiry. On Capitol Hill, virtually nothing has been said about gun control for some time.
The issue is a divisive one, of course. Americans worried about keeping the Second Amendment untarnished may be pleased that the focus of attention has shifted.
But millions of Americans on all sides of the gun control controversy are perfectly capable of thinking about it at the same time they worry about other issues (including, of course, making a living).
Candidates for president, understanding that voters have any number of priorities, have not been hesitant to keep talking about gun control. But in Congress, the debate seems to have been suspended.
With many members of both the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate up for re-election next year, one wonders how many of them were disappointed that they do not have to take stands on firearms legislation. They know that, regardless of where they come down on the issue, they will alienate some voters.
Surely members of Congress are capable of dealing with two controversies at once. They shouldn't let the impeachment hearings distract them from talking about what, if anything, Congress can do about mass murders.
— The Post-Journal, Jamestown
Poor LeBron James: He, his Lakers and indeed the entire NBA had a "difficult week," the star says, because the Rockets GM irresponsibly tweeted out support for freedom in Hong Kong.
And the "difficult week" whine was James' effort to walk back his remarks Monday night in Los Angeles, where he said of Daryl Morey's pro-freedom tweet, "I believe he wasn't educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke." The danger being: "So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically, emotionally, spiritually."
If James really thinks that he and other stars in China were at risk of physical harm simply because that country's rulers were so upset by a tweet, then the league never should have sent them over.
After all, Beijing isn't just intent on taking away the rights of Hong Kongers. It has a million Muslims in re-education camps; it's deep into a campaign to crush independent Christian churches; it's bent on instituting universal high-tech Big Brother surveillance; it harvests organs from thousands of prisoners of conscience .
It's an evil government — as its hysterical overreaction to Morey's tweet proves.
"Yes, we do all have freedom of speech," James said, while suggesting that Morey had used his without "thinking about others." But no one in China has that freedom — except in Hong Kong, for now.
James might also learn from fellow hoopster Enes Kanter, now a Celtic, who tweeted about the Turkish government's response to his criticism:
"-Haven't seen or talked to my family 5 years -Jailed my dad -My siblings can't find jobs -Revoked my passport -International arrest warrant -My family can't leave the country -Got Death Threats everyday -Got attacked, harassed -Tried to kidnap me in Indonesia FREEDOM IS NOT FREE."
— New York Post
President Trump's tariffs have cost American consumers billions of dollars, via higher prices on everything from washing machines to beer kegs. Mr. Trump tacitly admitted this in August when he said he delayed more border taxes on Chinese goods for the sake of "the Christmas shopping season."
Mr. Trump's trade policy may even be a bigger risk to his re-election than impeachment. The uncertainty from tariffs has contributed to the global manufacturing downturn and has slowed business investment. Most economists figure tariffs have cut U.S. GDP growth by a half to a full percentage point. States crucial to Mr. Trump's re-election — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — have been hit especially hard.
Now, however, the President's allies think they've found a new way to sell tariffs: Turn the border-tax revenue into a tool of income redistribution. Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton recently unveiled the Tariff Rebate Act. "Tariffs are an effective way to apply pressure to China and other nations in trade negotiations," he said, "but there's no reason that tariff revenue can't help working Americans in the process."
His idea: Rebate to taxpayers tariff money collected under Section 201 (applied to washing machines and solar cells), Section 232 (steel and aluminum), and Section 301 (everything from apricots to yarn).
As of mid-September, Mr. Cotton says, these tariffs have brought in nearly $39 billion. This tax revenue came, at least in part, from American families and businesses that bought washers, steel parts or thousands of other products. The rebate is intended to offset this tax hit and make tariffs look like they're a net benefit.
One problem is that Mr. Cotton's bill wouldn't give rebates to everyone, only taxpayers in the bottom three brackets. A single man earning $85,000 is no Richie Rich, especially in a pricey city like New York. His tariff refund, though, would be redistributed elsewhere, and wait until Democrats get in on the fun. The rebate would soon become an income-based entitlement.
— Wall Street Journal