New York state editorial roundup: Zeldin has work to do, secret gun hearings, Heastie’s misstep

A significant name for New York state politics made a stop in Chautauqua County last week. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is seen as one of the leading candidates to challenge powerhouse Gov. Andrew Cuomo, brought some excitement to the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel on Thursday.
More than 150 county party members were in attendance to listen and meet Zeldin at the gathering. He added that the “pendulum” needs to swing to the Republican Party to curtail the rising cost of living and eroding public safety.
“Our state is at a breaking point, right now,” he said.
If Zeldin is to have a chance to win in 2022, he needs name recognition. Taking trips across the state is part of the plan. Following Thursday’s stop here, he headed east to Allegany County and other destinations across the Southern Tier.
Many in our region had hoped U.S. Rep. Tom Reed of District 23 would have contested Cuomo. His momentum, however, came to a screeching halt in March after sex assault accusations.
For now, Zeldin is doing his best by reaching out to a solid Republican base. Knowing how New York City votes, usually in the blue, upstate turnout is likely his best hope next November.
— Dunkirk Evening Observer
Last week, members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration held four community meetings focusing on gun violence.
Chances are no one in those communities knew anything about them — because they were closed to the press.
How counterproductive is that? One would think Hempstead, Middletown, Utica and Binghamton were chosen for the community meetings because those cities are having particular issues with gun violence. Wouldn’t it make sense to have the press in attendance so that they could report to the community the problems community leaders are having and what the state is doing to help? The fact there is gun violence in the four cities doesn’t come as a shock to community residents, but in our view it would have made sense to use the state officials’ visits to shine a spotlight on the issue.
The fact that the meetings were closed to the press makes us wonder what, exactly, state officials are afraid of? Do they not want to answer questions about Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Are they afraid they will have to explain how the state’s closure of courts for more than a year is contributing to the problem? Do they not want to the public to hear local officials’ complaints about bail reform?
Last week’s meetings should have been open to the media and the public — and the state should reverse course and make any future gun violence prevention community meetings open to the press and the public.
— Jamestown Post-Journal
It is true that controversial remarks made last week by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie in Schenectady are open to interpretation.
To some who read or heard his words, Mr. Heastie was downplaying the importance of the ongoing investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo being overseen by Attorney General Letitia James.
But others, including Assemblyman Phil Steck, a Democrat from Loudonville who stood alongside Mr. Heastie on Friday, insist that the speaker’s remarks are being mischaracterized, and that he was only expressing reasonable caution as the Assembly’s own impeachment inquiry proceeds.
Here is the quote at issue, which came after Mr. Heastie was asked about the forthcoming report from Ms. James:
“I believe it should be a part of the Assembly’s review, but I don’t know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee’s work, should rise to an action. I think it should be included. The committee should look at and review it.”
Mr. Heastie was, of course, speaking about a report that has not been released. Given that it was hypothetical, it does seem a little odd, at best, to suggest that the report alone wouldn’t lead the Assembly to impeach. After all, what if its findings are damning for Mr. Cuomo?
To say that the report might not be enough is to minimize the gravity of sexual harassment. It also disrespects the courage of the women who came forward and implies that lawmakers might not take action against a serial harasser, if that’s what Mr. Cuomo is found to be.
Put it this way: If the allegations are found by Ms. James’ investigators to be true, Mr. Cuomo can’t remain as governor. He would have to go.
Mr. Heastie could have — and should have — made that clear. He didn’t.
Some context is important. The governor’s office is attempting to discredit Ms. James’ report by claiming that the attorney general and outside investigators brought on for the inquiry have an ax to grind. Ms. James, claim the governor’s rumormongers, wants to be governor.
While Mr. Heastie said he trusts Ms. James, he could have — and should have — made clear that Mr. Cuomo’s attacks on the integrity of the report, a strategy ripped from Donald Trump’s playbook, are inappropriate. He didn’t.
Mr. Heastie could have — and should have — allayed the concerns by stressing the need for urgency, given the cloud hanging over state government and the governor. He didn’t.
The problem, then, isn’t just what Mr. Heastie said. It’s what he didn’t say. But still could — and should.
— Albany Times Union