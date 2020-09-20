Our view: A new record for hypocrisy in Washington

Hypocrisy in federal politics has become an institution unto itself. Elected leaders in Congress and the White House constantly flip their stances on how the government should operate, and it’s always based on who has the power. It’s ugly, it’s dysfunctional and it goes to heart of why the public has such a low opinion of Washington.
But this isn’t a “both sides” editorial. The purpose of the first paragraph of this editorial is for some context for this next statement:
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to ram through a U.S. Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg puts the rest of Washington’s hypocrisy to shame.
About an hour after the world learned about Ginsburg’s death on Friday, McConnell issued a statement that concluded with his pledge to replace her as quickly as possible.
This is the same person who took the polar opposite action in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died. “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President," he said then.
That was nine months before the presidential election that year. Now with a month and a half before the 2020 election — but with a Republican president making the nomination instead of a Democrat — McConnell has shamelessly ignored the precedent he established.
Here’s what he said to try to justify it: “Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise.”
Perhaps that reasoning allows McConnell to sleep at night knowing how blatant his hypocrisy has become, but it ignores some crucial facts.
The Senate majority McConnell runs actually lost two seats in 2016, and Democratic Senate candidates that year took 54% of the vote total. And don’t forget that Trump also lost the popular vote that year.
In 2018, McConnell’s majority flipped back two seats, but actually saw their overall vote share decrease, as Democratic candidates received 58% of total votes.
This notion that most Americans want this lifetime seat filled before the 2021 inauguration is a complete fantasy.
McConnell has again demonstrated that he is nothing more than a power-intoxicated, partisan hack. We hope enough of his GOP colleagues realize that and stop this injustice from happening.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!