Our view: A new record for hypocrisy in Washington

Hypocrisy in federal politics has become an institution unto itself. Elected leaders in Congress and the White House constantly flip their stances on how the government should operate, and it’s always based on who has the power. It’s ugly, it’s dysfunctional and it goes to heart of why the public has such a low opinion of Washington.

But this isn’t a “both sides” editorial. The purpose of the first paragraph of this editorial is for some context for this next statement:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to ram through a U.S. Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg puts the rest of Washington’s hypocrisy to shame.

About an hour after the world learned about Ginsburg’s death on Friday, McConnell issued a statement that concluded with his pledge to replace her as quickly as possible.

This is the same person who took the polar opposite action in 2016 when Justice Antonin Scalia died. “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President," he said then.