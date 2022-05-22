Our view: Add domestic terrorism to Katko's priority list

Several hours after the heinous attack on the Buffalo Tops Friendly Market, U.S. Rep. John Katko issued a statement similar to many others put out by elected state and federal representatives. He expressed condolences to the families of victims and thanked first responders for their heroics in stopping the shooter before he killed more innocent people.

Unlike many statements from other Republican representatives, though, Katko also addressed the motive behind the gunman's actions:

"As law enforcement officials at the federal and local levels have stated, there are indications that this heinous act was racially-motivated. As Ranking Member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I will continue to monitor this investigation and support federal, state, and local law enforcement as they seek justice for the victims and the community.”

Fox News pundits like Tucker Carlson, other far-right media and some of the most extreme members of Congress wasted no time last week trying to re-direct the badly needed focus that the Buffalo shooting has brought to the rise of white supremacist-driven violence.

A recent Washington Post analysis of Center for Strategic and International Studies data, published several weeks before the Buffalo attack, included this stark conclusion: "Domestic terrorism incidents have soared to new highs in the United States, driven chiefly by white-supremacist, anti-Muslim and anti-government extremists on the far right, according to a Washington Post analysis of data compiled by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. ... The surge reflects a growing threat from homegrown terrorism not seen in a quarter-century, with right-wing extremist attacks and plots greatly eclipsing those from the far left and causing more deaths."

Katko, central New York's congressional representative, is in a strong position to help Congress, at least a bipartisan majority of Congress, craft a strong response to this problem, which directly caused the death of one of his constituents, Andre Mackniel. The Auburn resident was killed in the Buffalo attack while buying a birthday cake for his son, and the only reason the gunman shot him was because he was a Black man.

Katko's leadership status on the Homeland Security Committee combined with the political freedom he has by deciding not to run for reelection should lead to a meaningful response on that committee to this problem.

The congressman has bucked his party's leadership in the past with his repudiation of former President Trump's actions that led to the the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He needs to do the same when it comes to taking on this serious and growing problem.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0