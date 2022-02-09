Our view: Allegations against Cuomo must be fully investigated

Government watchdog groups say that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have broken the law by accepting free advice about how to fight sexual harassment claims from people who would normally charge for such work, and we agree that those claims deserve a formal investigation.

At issue is some of the behind the scenes maneuvering to formulate a defense strategy for Cuomo before mounting criminal and ethical complaints forced him to resign from office in August 2021. The work involved public relations efforts and development of a media strategy to protect the governor's image.

But while Cuomo's attorney characterizes the help as coming from a commonly utilized "kitchen cabinet" of friends and associates, critics say that because some of the people involved worked for companies with business before the state, the advice represented illegal gifts of professional services.

Reinvent Albany Executive Director John Kaehny told the Associated Press his staff is "not holding our breath" that the dysfunctional and ineffective Joint Commission on Public Ethics will do anything about these allegations, and while we understand that pessimism, JCOPE is unfortunately all we've got at the moment, so we urge that commission to look into this matter.

If Cuomo did break the law in the waning days of his hold on power, he shouldn't get a pass at this point just because he is no longer in office. State ethics laws were established to address questionable conduct by public officials, and if Cuomo should be found to have violated the rules he should be held accountable.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

