Our view: Analyze response to deadly storm in Buffalo

The death toll eclipsed 40 this week as officials continued going door to door to check on residents in hard-hit areas of Buffalo following a major snowstorm, and state officials now need to take a hard look at the response to the storm to see if more could have been done to prevent loss of life.

On Dec. 16, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office reported that the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, state police, Thruway Authority and Department of Environmental Conservation and other resources were all aware of an approaching snowstorm and making plans to respond. Hazardous travel and power outages were anticipated as up to 4 feet of snow were expected in some parts of the state.

But the governor didn't activate the National Guard until a week later amid reports that emergency responders were themselves getting stuck in the snow and unable to reach people in need of help.

To be sure, this was a unique storm — part of massive "bomb cyclone" that impacted nearly the entire nation including all of New York state in varying degrees — and the timing, just before Christmas, combined to put more people on roads than there normally would have been, but to have this many people die, especially in an area that has seen its share of crippling winter storms, seems shocking.

“I could've had 5,000 people all ready to come in," the governor later said, "but it was challenging because once the snow starts, you couldn't even see. So we had people ready to be deployed, the National Guard takes a little bit of time to call up you don't just click your fingers. But also, we knew we had to get the plows and the plow drivers in first, so that was our first priority. The National Guard comes in to help when local governments aren't able to accomplish their jobs. You don't bring them in every minute, you bring them in to support the local recovery efforts.”

We understand that hindsight is 20/20, and we aren't pointing a finger of blame at the governor, but we also can't help but wonder if the planning and response for this storm could have been handled in such a way that more people could have gotten help more quickly.

The governor's office should commission an independent analysis of what worked well, what didn't and what can be done differently the next time a "storm of the century" comes through. If there are any weaknesses in the system, they need to be corrected.

