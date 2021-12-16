Our view: Anti-corruption law in NY needs another upgrade

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo has remained in the news since leaving office under a cloud of questionable ethical behavior and allegations of criminal conduct, and the fact that he still has a strong chance of coming out the other side more or less unscathed only reinforces the need for stronger laws to protect state taxpayers — and state workers — from suffering at the hands of corruption.

To be clear, the allegations against Cuomo are just that at this time. He hasn't been convicted of anything. But should he be convicted of a misdemeanor under a charge of forcibly touching a woman who worked for him, he would still be entitled to his lifetime state pension.

The state Legislature — and the voting public — made great strides in 2017 by successfully amending the state constitution to include a provision that lawmakers convicted of felonies related to their work can't collect pensions. With federal and state AG investigations ongoing, it's possible Cuomo could still face felony charges, but as of now he'd be able to get the pension even if he's convicted of the sexual assault charge he's now facing. That reality is rather unsettling, especially given that these allegations involve an assault on a staff member while on the job.

What the Legislature should consider next is expanding the pension ban for any level of criminal wrongdoing done on the job. One of the observations many longtime Albany insiders made is that for as bad as the accusations against Cuomo related to sexual misconduct have been, there's a long history of even worse conduct by many state lawmakers and high-ranking agency officials. A law to more strongly protect the workforce against this behavior is in order.

Cuomo just happens to be the one in the spotlight at the moment, but the issue isn't really about him, it's about the well-known, decades-old "culture of corruption" in Albany, and it isn't really going to get any better until stronger laws are put in place to disincentivize it.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

