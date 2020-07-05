Our view: Apply standards for Dennison to Trump

On Tuesday night at a special Legislature meeting, Dennison's own Republican caucus made a statement that, while not nearly as strong a rebuke as the one delivered by the Democratic caucus, nonetheless made clear that his attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement did not speak for the rest of them. Legislature Minority Leader Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, read a statement saying GOP legislators don't "condone the language used or the message conveyed by Andy Dennison. ... At a time when our caucus, the county Legislature as a whole and all the Cayuga County public servants have been working hard to bring people together, this sort of actions sets our community back significantly. Although every American is afforded the right to freedom of speech, it also the right of our community to demand better from our elected officials."