Our view: Apply standards for Dennison to Trump

For the past week, leaders in Cayuga County and beyond have engaged in a bipartisan response to the divisive and offensive remarks that a Republican county legislator named Andrew Dennison made about racial justice protestors.
At a time when politics is poisoned by partisanship, it was a powerful reminder that Republicans and Democrats are capable of standing up together to reject bigotry and racism, even in the veiled form that Dennison used to mischaracterize and attack the Black Lives Matter movement.
Longtime GOP Assemblyman Gary Finch immediately condemned Dennison's words; his letter published a week ago was the first submission The Citizen received on the matter. "At a time when leaders at all levels of government should be working hard to bring people together, I’m deeply disappointed that County Legislator Andrew Dennison is using his platform to try to divide us. His letter was riddled with casual stereotypes and serious ignorance."
At a time when leaders at all levels of government should be working hard to bring people to…
On today's opinion page in The Citizen, Joseph Holland, who was a contender for the GOP nomination for governor and then state attorney general in 2018, has a letter denouncing Dennison: "I am appalled at the letter from Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison who refers to protesters as 'idiots' and cast aspersions at Black people. Dennison is not only wrong for doing so, but his words disparage Auburn’s history and character of fairness and freedom."
On Tuesday night at a special Legislature meeting, Dennison's own Republican caucus made a statement that, while not nearly as strong a rebuke as the one delivered by the Democratic caucus, nonetheless made clear that his attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement did not speak for the rest of them. Legislature Minority Leader Paul Pinckney, R-Aurelius, read a statement saying GOP legislators don't "condone the language used or the message conveyed by Andy Dennison. ... At a time when our caucus, the county Legislature as a whole and all the Cayuga County public servants have been working hard to bring people together, this sort of actions sets our community back significantly. Although every American is afforded the right to freedom of speech, it also the right of our community to demand better from our elected officials."
For the first time in months, the Cayuga County Legislature Chambers were crowded. But Legis…
But while we applaud these and other GOP leaders for making clear that they reject Dennison's tactics, we hope they and others don't continue to publicly ignore the obvious inspiration for his stance: the irresponsible rhetoric of President Donald Trump.
Just last week, Trump referred to plans to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue in New York City as "denigrating this luxury Avenue" with a "message of hate."
He said he will work to remove housing desegregation regulations that he claims are "having a devastating impact on these once thriving Suburban areas."
And at his Independence Day weekend speech in front of Mount Rushmore, the president made no effort to unite a wounded country, but instead generalized racial justice efforts as some sort of attack on America itself:
"There is a growing danger that threatens every blessing our ancestors fought so hard for, struggled, they bled to secure. Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children. Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities."
As the United States celebrates another birthday, we need leaders willing to reject this kind of messaging not just when it comes from a legislator representing a few thousand people in northern Cayuga County, but also when deployed by the elected leader of 330 million Americans.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!