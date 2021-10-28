Our view: Approve proposal for clean air, water in New York

It may seem like a given that people have the right to clean air and water, but a proposed amendment to the the New York Constitution would put that in writing for the first time.

Proposal #2 on the back of state ballots this Election Day declares that “each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”

The so-called Green Amendment was first introduced in Albany back in 2017 before eventually gaining enough support to appear on the ballot this year. Voter approval would lead to a change in the state constitution — and that does more than simply create a new law, it establishes a "right" that would have to be upheld for every resident in every part of the state.

Lawmakers approved the proposed amendment as a means of addressing ongoing air quality and water contamination concerns in various parts of the state. Advocates say it will help the overall economy by helping keep people healthy and thus lowering health care costs. And it addresses what has been referred to as "environmental racism" wherein toxic air and water problems have historically failed to be addressed in minority communities and more impoverished areas of the state.

The amendment requires the DEC to review projects for any threats to air and water, so problems can be prevented from happening in the first place, and it is also expected to prompt quicker cleanups of environmental problems by businesses and municipalities at risk of being sued for violating the rights of anyone affected.

Lawmakers agree that clean air and water should be "fundamental rights” and adding that to the state constitution gives it a lot more muscle than putting it in some form of environmental law that could easily change down the road depending upon the direction of the political winds in Albany.

Making a healthful environment a citizens' right is a strong statement for New York to make, and establishing that right has the potential to make the state a better place to live for future generations.

We endorse a "yes" vote on proposal #2.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

