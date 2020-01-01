The new year brings with it a void in Cayuga County's representation in Albany, and we believe that a special election in April would be the best way to fill it.
In the fall of 2018, the pending retirement of longtime state Sen. John DeFrancisco triggered a hotly-contested race between Republican Bob Antonacci and Democrat John Mannion for the 50th Senate District seat. But just a year after prevailing in that race, Antonacci ran for — and won — a state Supreme Court judgeship, leaving Dec. 31 as his last day with the Legislature.
At this point, Gov. Andrew Cuomo could call for a special election to fill the seat that could take place as soon as mid-March. He could also opt to do nothing and leave the seat vacant for the entire calendar year. A better option, and one that Cuomo has indicated he might be leaning toward, would be to set a special election for April 28, when New Yorkers will be going to the polls to vote in the presidential primary.
Republicans may feel that a primary day election would be stacking the deck against them in the Senate race, given the likelihood that Democrats will be going to the polls in great numbers ahead of the race for the White House, but we believe April 28 makes the most sense for a special election in this case.
We don't see any sense in having the election in March, because it's a lot to ask of voters to go to the polls two times within a matter of weeks, and boards of elections will be all set and ready to go on primary day in April. Primary day also gives any and all interested parties plenty of time to choose their candidates and organize a campaign for the Senate seat.
The worst-case scenario would be for the 50th Senate District seat to go unfilled in 2020. The thousands of constituents in Cayuga and Onondaga counties deserve to have a representative in Albany advocating for their lakes, school districts and economic prosperity. We urge Cuomo to set April 28 as the day for the people to decide who should fill the seat.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.