Our view: April elections must be delayed in New York

They are such a staple of the election process that most voters probably take them for granted. But the people who staff polling places often have one thing in common. They are retirees in their 60s, 70s and beyond. And neither they — nor a population of at-risk voters — must be asked to carry out their civic duties amid a viral pandemic.

That is one of the reasons the New York State Elections Commissioners’ Association this week called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to postpone the April 28 presidential primary and special elections until June 23.

The association argues that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, elections boards throughout the state are risking their personnel's safety to prepare for impending elections on April 28. With shortages of inspectors and polling places, boards will find it almost impossible to meet deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots.

"Fielding inspectors in the midst of this health crisis is dangerous and may be impossible," the association said. "Traditional polling places may be unusable as they are currently restricted or closed to the public. Postponing until June will not only give us time to plan, but will ease the burdens on host counties budgets that are devastated by the COVID-19 crisis."