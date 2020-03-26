Our view: April elections must be delayed in New York

They are such a staple of the election process that most voters probably take them for granted. But the people who staff polling places often have one thing in common. They are retirees in their 60s, 70s and beyond. And neither they — nor a population of at-risk voters — must be asked to carry out their civic duties amid a viral pandemic.
That is one of the reasons the New York State Elections Commissioners’ Association this week called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature to postpone the April 28 presidential primary and special elections until June 23.
The association argues that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, elections boards throughout the state are risking their personnel's safety to prepare for impending elections on April 28. With shortages of inspectors and polling places, boards will find it almost impossible to meet deadlines for testing machines and preparing ballots.
You have free articles remaining.
"Fielding inspectors in the midst of this health crisis is dangerous and may be impossible," the association said. "Traditional polling places may be unusable as they are currently restricted or closed to the public. Postponing until June will not only give us time to plan, but will ease the burdens on host counties budgets that are devastated by the COVID-19 crisis."
The commissioners are also seeking an amendment to state Election Law to allow for absentee balloting during all times of declared state of emergency due to infectious disease or pandemic so that voters who are at-risk but perhaps not yet sick may receive an absentee ballot. They also ask that local elections boards be given wide latitude to consolidate polling places and election districts to best manage elections in June.
New York would be begging for chaos and possibly endangering public health to try to pull off the April election. There may still be a limited number of polling places and inspectors in June, so local commissioners need the flexibility to adjust to circumstances right up until the last minute so that elections can be carried out as safely and fairly as possible.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!