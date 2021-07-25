Our view: Assembly speaker's Cuomo probe comments are troubling

But with all of that as context, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie felt compelled on Friday to hedge on the importance of the attorney general investigation with respect to the Assembly's own impeachment investigation.

"I don’t know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee’s work, should rise to an action," he said in response to a question.

The backlash on those comments was loud and understandable. The speaker's office tried to downplay what he said, pointing out that Heastie has confidence in the AG investigation and that he was merely saying that the impeachment probe is looking at a number of issues beyond the sexual misconduct claims and will just need more time to get to the bottom of everything.

That brings us back to something we wrote on the Assembly's probe months ago. One of its biggest flaws so far is the premise that the governor cannot be impeached until the judiciary committee thoroughly investigates every allegation of wrongdoing, even if there's compelling evidence already in hand with respect to one or more allegations.

Heastie's comments about his own judiciary committee's probe are a troubling sign that he could be trying to "run out the clock" on the question of impeachment and give Cuomo the cushion he needs to run for re-election in 2022.