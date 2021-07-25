Our view: Assembly speaker's Cuomo probe comments are troubling

In what may be a telling sign of what the state attorney general's special investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo's conduct is uncovering, the governor's office is now trying to undermine the credibility of the probe.
Despite a lack of factual evidence to back up the claim, one of Cuomo's top aides, Richard Azzopardi, has accused the attorney general's office of leaking information about the probe and implied that Attorney General Letitia James is trying to damage Cuomo because she wants to be governor.
That's a huge departure from what the governor himself was saying when he finally gave the AG legal authority to appoint a special prosecutor to conduct the investigation, a move he made in February under relentless pressure as disturbing allegations of sexual assault and harassment against him came to light.
Azzopardi's preemptive public relations moves drew a strong rebuke last week from the chair of the state Assembly Judiciary Committee, Charles Lavine, who sent a letter to the governor warning him against such statements.
“Demeaning the Attorney General in turn demeans the Attorney General’s investigation and at the same time sends an obviously intimidating message to potential witnesses,” he wrote.
Cuomo's office responded with a letter from the private law firm he has hired, at taxpayer expense, to defend his conduct. They claim that Lavine's warning is an assault of the governor's aide's First Amendment rights to speak about matters of public policy. That's a gross application of free speech rights, which do not give people freedom from consequences if they say something that is false and reckless.
But with all of that as context, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie felt compelled on Friday to hedge on the importance of the attorney general investigation with respect to the Assembly's own impeachment investigation.
"I don’t know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee’s work, should rise to an action," he said in response to a question.
The backlash on those comments was loud and understandable. The speaker's office tried to downplay what he said, pointing out that Heastie has confidence in the AG investigation and that he was merely saying that the impeachment probe is looking at a number of issues beyond the sexual misconduct claims and will just need more time to get to the bottom of everything.
That brings us back to something we wrote on the Assembly's probe months ago. One of its biggest flaws so far is the premise that the governor cannot be impeached until the judiciary committee thoroughly investigates every allegation of wrongdoing, even if there's compelling evidence already in hand with respect to one or more allegations.
Heastie's comments about his own judiciary committee's probe are a troubling sign that he could be trying to "run out the clock" on the question of impeachment and give Cuomo the cushion he needs to run for re-election in 2022.
With that in mind, it's time for the Democratic leaders who were front and center calling for Cuomo's resignation in the winter to step up and demand that the Assembly speaker be prepared to act quickly. If the AG report is clear-cut and thorough in showing the governor's conduct warrants his removal, then Heastie must act on it immediately by allowing an impeachment vote on that charge to take place.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.