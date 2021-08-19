Our view: Assembly's report on Cuomo must be comprehensive

After suspending the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo following Cuomo's resignation and saying that there would be no public revelation of the findings, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week said that a report on the Assembly Judiciary Committee's work would be made public.
The extent of that report remains to be seen, but transparency demands that the public be given a full picture of what the investigation uncovered, rather than a brief overview.
We argued a week ago that the Legislature's responsibility to act as a check on the executive branch should have meant that the impeachment process would have been seen through to the end, with all of the evidence gathered being laid out for the public.
We still believe that Cuomo's resignation should not have ended the investigation, and while a report by the Assembly will be a welcomed minimum win on behalf of transparency, we're a bit concerned about how much — or how little — information it will contain.
Heastie and Assemblyman Charles Lavine, head of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement this week that "the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations" into nursing home data, a Cuomo book deal and various criminal investigations into alleged incidents of sexual misconduct.
Millions of dollars in taxpayer money went into the Assembly investigation, and New Yorkers deserve a detailed accounting rather than a heavily-edited summary. And there is no reason it can't be done quickly. The Assembly was on a fast track to complete its investigation weeks ago and had reported that its work was almost done. Heastie should release a comprehensive report in the near future.
