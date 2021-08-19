Our view: Assembly's report on Cuomo must be comprehensive

After suspending the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo following Cuomo's resignation and saying that there would be no public revelation of the findings, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week said that a report on the Assembly Judiciary Committee's work would be made public.

The extent of that report remains to be seen, but transparency demands that the public be given a full picture of what the investigation uncovered, rather than a brief overview.

We argued a week ago that the Legislature's responsibility to act as a check on the executive branch should have meant that the impeachment process would have been seen through to the end, with all of the evidence gathered being laid out for the public.

We still believe that Cuomo's resignation should not have ended the investigation, and while a report by the Assembly will be a welcomed minimum win on behalf of transparency, we're a bit concerned about how much — or how little — information it will contain.