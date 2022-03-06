Our view: Auburn book review panel did well

The special committee formed to review written challenges to the inclusion of the book "All Boys Aren't Blue" in the Auburn High School library made two important decisions last week.

One was to recommend the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education consider potential changes to the district's policies for determining what materials are suitable for its library. One potential outcome of such a review is to make sure a system is in place so parents can restrict access to specific materials for their own children if they have concerns.

That recommendation is balanced with the other action that the book review committee notably did not take — recommend the book's removal from the high school library.

Driven by a conservative movement challenging public education curricula around the nation, requests to ban "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" have popped up in several states. Those challenging the book have labeled it as pornography not suitable for any school library because of a few pages in which author George Johnson describes sexual experiences in the context of growing up as Black and queer.

But that take is flawed. Just like a Smithsonian art gallery with paintings and sculptures of nude human bodies on display isn't the same as a porn magazine, this book's context is what makes it appropriate for a high school audience. The graphic descriptions clearly are not aimed at sexual stimulation. But as book supporters and review committee members have pointed out in recent weeks, Johnson's book can be especially helpful for LGBTQ students struggling with the some of the same experiences that Johnson went through and learned from.

With that said, we understand that some parents have strong feelings about their own children having access to certain books. To that end, we agree with the review panel that it does make sense to consider how parents can take steps to work the district to address concerns for their own children.

The Auburn school board will have the final say on where all of this goes, and we hope they use the same open-minded, deliberative process that the committee charged with making a recommendation went through.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

