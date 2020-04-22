Our view: Auburn city budget will need to reflect economic reality

"We do not want to reduce services. We want to create stability in the community, we want to keep doing the things that we normally do that the public has come to expect and enjoy, and we're doing to do that to the best of our ability," he said.

At the same time, however, the state Association of Counties is predicting that counties outside New York City can expect a total loss of sales tax revenue of more than $2 billion because of the pandemic as the state braces for a possible loss of revenue of $10 to $15 billion.

So while we understand the desire of city leaders to maintain the public workforce and make no cuts to services, reality dictates that even a budget with an arguably modest tax increase of 1.9% is asking too much for a community suffering the effects of a historic economic downturn.

Budget discussions are scheduled to continue, with adoption of the budget expected June 4. In that time, a lot of work remains to be done to come up with a spending plan that accurately reflects the knowns and unknowns of the city's economic future.