Our view: Auburn city budget will need to reflect economic reality

The Auburn City Council needs to take an honest look at its revenue projections and find some concrete ways to cut spending before passing its 2020-21 budget.
A lot of work had already gone into the city budget before the coronavirus pandemic brought a halt to life as usual in March. Department heads had prepared their proposed spending plans and budget meetings had taken place. And that's a good thing, because it's a bit more difficult to coordinate things now that so many city staffers are working from home and council meetings have moved to an online-only format.
But we were a bit surprised that as recently as April 9, the proposed budget doesn't appear to account for the shutdown of most city businesses and the uncertain economic forecast for the months ahead.
The working budget proposal of $35.6 million represents a 5.5% decrease in spending from 2019-20 and would come with a 1.9% property tax increase. But the projected sales tax revenue — $9 million — remains the same as it was a year ago. And while councilors voiced skepticism over that figure, they also remain largely optimistic that city services won't need any cuts at all.
City Manager Jeff Dygert said that discussions with department heads aren't over yet and that there are "a few different things we can do" to realize savings, such as squeezing another year of life out of a pickup truck rather than buying a replacement.
"We do not want to reduce services. We want to create stability in the community, we want to keep doing the things that we normally do that the public has come to expect and enjoy, and we're doing to do that to the best of our ability," he said.
At the same time, however, the state Association of Counties is predicting that counties outside New York City can expect a total loss of sales tax revenue of more than $2 billion because of the pandemic as the state braces for a possible loss of revenue of $10 to $15 billion.
So while we understand the desire of city leaders to maintain the public workforce and make no cuts to services, reality dictates that even a budget with an arguably modest tax increase of 1.9% is asking too much for a community suffering the effects of a historic economic downturn.
Budget discussions are scheduled to continue, with adoption of the budget expected June 4. In that time, a lot of work remains to be done to come up with a spending plan that accurately reflects the knowns and unknowns of the city's economic future.
One thing appears certain: sales tax revenue is going to come up short of the city's initial projections, and that means taking a hard look at spending — and staffing — in every department. Perhaps the unions representing city workers would be open to contract changes that reduce or eliminate raises as a means of saving jobs.
Budgeting under COVID-19 means hard choices for businesses, public service agencies and families. Members of the Auburn City Council need to understand that some of those difficult choices are theirs to make, as well, and that business as usual is not an option.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.