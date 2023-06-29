Auburn is firing the billing company it's been using for the ambulance service, and from what we can see, it is the right move to make.

The city council last week approved switching to a new provider after some discussion about complaints with the level of service that's currently being provided. Pittsburgh-based Quick Med Claims was contracted to provide service for the city back in 2021 but City Manager Jeff Dygert said last week that both city finance officials and emergency medical services staff have raised concerns about the level of responsiveness and follow-up when problems arise.

Dygert said the city was displeased with "responsiveness to issues that came up and answering questions, working through problems" with not only city staff but "members of the community, when they would have a billing issue."

And that last part is a very important point, because at the end of the day, the company works for city residents.

It can be easy to let municipal contracts drag on too long and become rubber-stamp renewals, even when there may be better options out there. In this case, city officials did some research and found that other cities, including Ithaca, reported good things about alternative billing provider: MedEx, of LeRoy, New York.

MedEx is now set to take over the job in August, and the city will be able to terminate its existing contract with no financial penalties. Switching providers at this point looks like the right way to go for the benefit of Auburn taxpayers.

