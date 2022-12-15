Our view: Auburn initiative combines policing, compassion

Faced with an an ever-increasing number of complaints about people occupying abandoned or condemned properties in Auburn, the city's police department has for years responded to call after call, clearing people out and charging them with trespassing.

And while that is still being done on a regular basis because of safety issues, the focus of the response has transformed into a wide-ranging effort to help people in need of housing and other services get back on their feet.

Since recording 59 arrests for trespassing in 2020 and another 92 in 2021, the Auburn Police Department is on track to hit 100 by the end of the year. There are many reasons for the increase and many parts to the overall solution, so in addition to enforcing the law, the APD has been coordinating with the Cayuga County Department of Social Services and other agencies to steer people toward the help they need.

The unlawful occupancy is a law-and-order issue, because police can't just turn a blind eye to trespass/squatting. And it's also an issue of public safety, because people are being found to be living in dangerous environments. But simply arresting people over and over does not get to the root of the problem. Each case is unique, and people can be helped in a variety of ways, such as through emergency temporary housing, permanent housing, public benefits, employment programs, substance abuse intervention and mental health treatment.

It's a great idea to get more people involved and working as a team in trying to help with this problem. Working cooperatively between all the various agencies is not only the smart way to tackle the problem, it is the most humane. People desperate to find a place to sleep at night need understanding and compassion, and there are many people in Auburn and beyond dedicated to helping them make important connections that can change their lives for the better.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.