Our view: Auburn may not belong in the ambulance business

And the suggestion that this would somehow be a cost-neutral venture is hard to believe. For starters, the initial start-up costs are estimated to be $1 million. The city would likely bond for that funding, which means taxpayers would be paying it back with interest over the next several years. And we've seen no data that shows how the anticipated ambulance service revenue, which would come from insurers and city residents who have to pay out-of-pocket costs, would cover projected annual expenses.

We agree with Dygert that having complete control and oversight might benefit the city by allowing for tweaks to the way things are working and explorations of opportunities to increase efficiencies, but the potential negatives still weigh this proposal down.

Adding a new city department with 25 or more full-time employees is an idea that should make anybody think twice. Councilors who might be asked to OK this plan — and city residents who would be forced to pay for it — don't yet have nearly enough information to determine if it would be a worthwhile pursuit.