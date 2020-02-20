Our view: Auburn may not belong in the ambulance business

There are many questions the Auburn City Council should ask regarding the potential creation of a municipal ambulance service. The biggest one: Is this really something the city should be considering?
City Manager Jeff Dygert said that city staff has it all worked out, telling councilors that hiring 12 paramedics, 12 emergency medical technicians and a full-time ambulance company administrator, plus buying three ambulances, can be accomplished without impacting the city's general fund or raising taxes.
The city currently contracts with TLC Emergency Medical Services, a company that's been providing medical services and emergency transportation since 2006. This arrangement not only shields the city from financial risk, it contributes to Auburn's revenue stream. TLC pays the city a fee for every call it responds to and, as of last June, had contributed about $370,000 over the past 13 years.
Dygert also touts the tentative plan as one that would "create careers rather than jobs" for people in the emergency services field. But it should never be the job of government to be an economic engine as an employer. Auburn doesn't need additional public jobs that come with expensive benefits and lifetime pensions.
We also believe that putting government in charge of local health care services is a risky idea. Cayuga County finally got out of the nursing home business and the home-health business when it became clear that the costs involved were too much to ask taxpayers to cover, and Auburn should likewise be looking for ways to cut its operating expenses, not add to them.
And the suggestion that this would somehow be a cost-neutral venture is hard to believe. For starters, the initial start-up costs are estimated to be $1 million. The city would likely bond for that funding, which means taxpayers would be paying it back with interest over the next several years. And we've seen no data that shows how the anticipated ambulance service revenue, which would come from insurers and city residents who have to pay out-of-pocket costs, would cover projected annual expenses.
We agree with Dygert that having complete control and oversight might benefit the city by allowing for tweaks to the way things are working and explorations of opportunities to increase efficiencies, but the potential negatives still weigh this proposal down.
Adding a new city department with 25 or more full-time employees is an idea that should make anybody think twice. Councilors who might be asked to OK this plan — and city residents who would be forced to pay for it — don't yet have nearly enough information to determine if it would be a worthwhile pursuit.
The current contract with TLC expires in June; it seems impossible to build a new ambulance company by then. In the meantime, the city has two requests for proposals to provide the service — one from TLC and another from American Medical Response. There's nothing wrong with Auburn exploring providing its own ambulance coverage, but signing a new contract with an outside agency is clearly the way to go for now — and likely the best course of action for the long-term, as well.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.