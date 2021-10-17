Our view: Auburn needs deeper discussion on cannabis

Last week's announcement that a major cannabis production company is planning to build a production facility in Auburn is certainly good news from an economic development standpoint.

The company, Colorado-based Terrapin, plans to create as many 100 jobs with pay starting above $20 per hour. It also has a robust program for supporting the community's nonprofit sector and for helping foster social equity through its hiring practices and outreach efforts.

With Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino and Mayor Michael Quill providing supportive quotes for Terrapin's written announcement last week, one might draw the conclusion that city has no intentions to exercise its opt-out rights under the new state law that is legalizing recreational marijuana use.

But that is far from clear at this point. Terrapin is a marijuana production company, not a retailer. The state law gives towns, villages and cities, including Auburn, the option to prohibit or regulate marijuana retail sales. It doesn't apply to production, which will be regulated by the state, or use of marijuana by individuals.

Auburn City Council has had some public discussion about the retail opt-out, but has yet to hold a public forum or hearing on the matter. A few people have spoken out during the public comment period at council meetings in the past few months, both in support of and against the idea of local sales.

The news from Terrapin should push a community discussion on the sales question to the forefront in Auburn. Other towns in the Cayuga County area have held hearings to gather resident input and made decisions about opting out.

The discussion in Auburn should happen soon, and it should be driven by Auburn City Council because it has the ultimate say on the matter. That say should be based on an honest effort to hear from the people councilors and the mayor are serving.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

