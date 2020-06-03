Our view: Auburn school budget proposal is responsible

A government budget, for all of its formalities, remains a best guess. It's impossible to know precisely every expense that will come up in a year, and also how much funding will come in.
This year, for school districts that had to form budget proposals to put before voters, the level of uncertainty in that process was unprecedented, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused so much economic devastation. A huge unknown for school officials is how much money they can count on receiving over the next 12 months from the state government. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given special power this year to unilaterally enact state spending cuts if needed, and he has indicated that public education could lose as much as 20% of its funding.
But he has not pulled that trigger yet, and school districts had to decide how to factor that unknown into their spending plans to put before voters ahead of the June 9 mail-in voting deadline.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District took a "wait-and-see" approach by approving a budget proposal based on the adopted state budget. In and of itself, Auburn's school budget proposal is lean. It complies with the state cap on tax levy increases, which for 2020-21 is 1.7%. It eliminates 21 staff positions through attrition and a few layoffs. But it maintains educational services that Auburn's students need.
Some may believe that Auburn should have done even more layoffs, in anticipation of bad state news down the road. But pre-emptive cuts are extremely hard to reverse, especially in the middle of a school year, if the district discovers they are not needed. And there is bipartisan congressional support for additional federal stimulus that could prevent major state aid cuts, so it's reasonable to hold out hope that House and Senate can get the job done on a package that assists state and local governments.
If they don't and the state indeed does impost major school aid cuts, Auburn can make the personnel and services cuts when needed. What they can do only once a year is plan for the tax levy via the budget proposal.
To that end, the Auburn board was extremely responsible by staying within the cap and under the rate of inflation. It's important for voters to note just what this year's tax levy proposal equates to in actual dollars and cents. For a property owner with a $100,000 house on the state's Basic STAR program, it would be an extra $22 per year.
At a time when our community's children are especially in need of robust educational services following the necessary but nonetheless disruptive distance-learning effort that has closed out this school year, we believe an extra $22 spread out over 52 weeks is a good deal for everyone.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!