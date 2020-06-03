Our view: Auburn school budget proposal is responsible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A government budget, for all of its formalities, remains a best guess. It's impossible to know precisely every expense that will come up in a year, and also how much funding will come in.

This year, for school districts that had to form budget proposals to put before voters, the level of uncertainty in that process was unprecedented, due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused so much economic devastation. A huge unknown for school officials is how much money they can count on receiving over the next 12 months from the state government. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given special power this year to unilaterally enact state spending cuts if needed, and he has indicated that public education could lose as much as 20% of its funding.

But he has not pulled that trigger yet, and school districts had to decide how to factor that unknown into their spending plans to put before voters ahead of the June 9 mail-in voting deadline.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District took a "wait-and-see" approach by approving a budget proposal based on the adopted state budget. In and of itself, Auburn's school budget proposal is lean. It complies with the state cap on tax levy increases, which for 2020-21 is 1.7%. It eliminates 21 staff positions through attrition and a few layoffs. But it maintains educational services that Auburn's students need.