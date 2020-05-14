Our view: Auburn school district should be transparent about possible budget cuts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Auburn school board is understandably concerned that looming cuts in state aid might affect programming and staffing in the coming school year and beyond, but it would be better off engaging the public along the way rather than shutting people out.

As the board works to put together a budget for 2020-21, superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that the district is expecting a 20% reduction in state aid — a loss of more than $6 million that could lead to an overall potential budget gap of $8 million. That grim forecast would certainly mean layoffs for teachers and staff, cuts that school districts across the state are going to be faced with this year.

But when the school board met for a budget workshop Tuesday, the discussions were held in executive session, meaning that members of the public who might be following along online weren't allowed to hear the conversation. That part of the meeting was closed, Pirozzolo said, because potential personnel cuts were going to be discussed and those discussions require confidentiality. Because state aid numbers are still pending, Pirozzolo said that publicly discussing potential cuts at this time would be premature and only serve to "cause mass panic with our staff members."​