Our view: Auburn school district should be transparent about possible budget cuts

The Auburn school board is understandably concerned that looming cuts in state aid might affect programming and staffing in the coming school year and beyond, but it would be better off engaging the public along the way rather than shutting people out.
As the board works to put together a budget for 2020-21, superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that the district is expecting a 20% reduction in state aid — a loss of more than $6 million that could lead to an overall potential budget gap of $8 million. That grim forecast would certainly mean layoffs for teachers and staff, cuts that school districts across the state are going to be faced with this year.
But when the school board met for a budget workshop Tuesday, the discussions were held in executive session, meaning that members of the public who might be following along online weren't allowed to hear the conversation. That part of the meeting was closed, Pirozzolo said, because potential personnel cuts were going to be discussed and those discussions require confidentiality. Because state aid numbers are still pending, Pirozzolo said that publicly discussing potential cuts at this time would be premature and only serve to "cause mass panic with our staff members."
We understand that nobody enjoys contemplating a budget that might eliminate the jobs of some of their friends and coworkers, but that's what budgets sometimes do — and "causing a panic" is not a valid excuse to keep secrets from the employees — or the taxpayers who are funding the salaries.
The state Committee on Open Government points out that government bodies' budget discussions, even when discussing potential layoffs, are generally not legal grounds for closed-door executive sessions, the exception being a meeting regarding personal information about a particular employee.
The Auburn school district unfortunately is not unique in its overly broad use of the so-called “personnel” exemption to open meetings law, but the bottom line is that the public has a right to know what spending cuts are on the table during the formation of a budget.
Government transparency is especially important during this time of social distancing because members of the public do not have the opportunity to attend meetings in person and question their representatives face to face.
In this case, lack of transparency also deprives the district of an opportunity. By showing people the likely consequences of an expected state aid cut, the district could help bring public pressure on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to look elsewhere — perhaps a temporary tax increase on the ultra-wealthy, for starters — to help bring state finances back into balance.
When Auburn finds out exactly what it can expect in state aid, the school district needs to be quickly open and honest about how it plans to try to balance its budget, even if the news isn't going to be good.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
