As the Auburn Police Department adjusts the number of officers assigned to buildings in the city school district, we urge everyone involved to find a way to lessen the impact on schools as much as possible.
Under its current contract with the Auburn Enlarged City School District, the APD has two officers assigned to Auburn High School, one in the junior high and another rotating time between the five elementary schools. But faced with an ongoing overall police staffing shortage combined with one of those assigned school officers going out on leave, the APD temporarily is down to three officers devoted to the SRO program, rather than four.
The change is meant to be a short-term reduction, with the the hope that the APD will have adequate staffing before the start of the 2020 school year to again fully staff the SRO program. School Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo appears to be in agreement that the reduction is necessary, but the unions representing Auburn teachers and police officers have expressed concerns about student safety and the department's obligation to the school district.
And while we understand that spending plans are subject to change, taxpayers have every right to question the move, as well, having voted in favor of a school district budget that supports the cost of four SROs.
The APD activity report for October notes that the SRO program "handled 195 incidents in and around school buildings which required intervention by school officers. The incidents included criminal cases, fighting, bullying and other disruptive behavior."
To be fair, the report of 2,617 overall calls for service includes nine burglaries, nine assaults, nine sex offenses, 14 drug investigations, 100 reports of domestic violence and 120 car accidents. The APD currently has 10 vacancies and two members out with injuries, so we understand that staffing schools isn't as easy as pulling someone off the daily patrol ranks, but there may be a better solution than a unilateral 25% reduction in the number of officers in school buildings.
We wonder, for example, if Sgt. Greg Dann, who oversees the SRO program, could work out of an office at Auburn High School on a consistent schedule, making him readily available to help the remaining SRO there should a problem arise.
That's just one possibility. But the goal should be to come up with some alternatives to a significant, albeit temporary, cut the dramatically reduced coverage for the school buildings.
The Auburn school board should listen to the district's employees, parents and taxpayers and talk with school administrators and APD management about exploring a compromise solution to maintaining the highest level of police coverage for schools.
