Our view: Auburn should address empty church buildings

Michael Deming, chair of the Auburn Historical Resources Review Board, spoke at the May 27 Auburn City Council after accepting a mayoral proclamation for National Preservation Month.

It was a perfect storm of unfortunate events that resulted in the scene at the corner of Wall and Washington streets on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Methodist Episcopal Church building demolition began, about two decades after the structure was last used and more than 130 years after it was built. Long abandoned by the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, the building fell into such disrepair that it had become a public safety threat.

Auburn city officials made the right decision to shut off the block of Washington Street several weeks ago when a severe wind storm elevated the risk of a collapse. And given the limitations that the COVID-19 pandemic created in obtaining a more careful historical demolition order through the court system, the city also had no choice but to move forward with the much more expensive emergency demolition that unfolded Tuesday.

Having said all of that, the failure to save this structure is not something that should be taken lightly. That's especially true for Auburn, where the track record of repurposing empty church buildings is mixed.