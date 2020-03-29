Our view: Auburn should explore using some downtown funding for recovery

To that end, there's at least one potentially valuable economic support resource in the city of Auburn's toolbox that warrants strong consideration. The city could help scores of struggling small businesses with grants or no-interest loans using some of those DRI funds the state has already committed to providing.

We're not suggesting Auburn scrap the private sector DRI projects, many that will be as important as ever to help downtown rebound once this virus is under control. But the final DRI project list certainly opens the door to some targeted funds aimed at coronavirus recovery.

In particular, there's a $600,000 small project grant fund. That pot of money alone could get $10,000 in the hands of 60 downtown small businesses, which could make a big difference in getting through the next couple of months.

We also wonder if there's a way to divert some of the $1 million for an event plaza on State Street. Yes, there's an empty city-owned lot in the heart of downtown that needs to be addressed, but perhaps that becomes a smaller priority given the acute economic crisis at hand.

Of course, the city itself can't just snap its fingers and hand out big DRI checks. These are state funds which still come with all of the state red tape and restrictions.