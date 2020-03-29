Our view: Auburn should explore using some downtown funding for recovery

It was roughly one year ago when the city of Auburn submitted its final list of recommended Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects to the state for a final determination of how nearly $10 million would be used. The state announced its decisions a few months later, and the work on planning those projects has been underway.
But as the DRI story unfolded in Auburn, no one could have fathomed the situation that downtown merchants are facing today — an abrupt, indefinite shutdown of most commerce in response to a global pandemic.
Now there's a painful reality to confront: Almost all of the progress the city's downtown has made in the past decade is in serious jeopardy. Small businesses are the heart of any downtown, and small businesses here and everywhere now face a huge battle to survive.
Local leaders have already been quick to respond. The Cayuga Economic Development Agency has launched an expanded micro-loan program with support from Cayuga County. The county has also funded a community needs task force that will be led by the local United Way chapter. The Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and the Cayuga County Office of Tourism are all ramping up efforts, along with CEDA, to promote local businesses and share creative ideas for how the community can support them.
All of these efforts are vital. But they may not be enough to fight off widespread business closures.
To that end, there's at least one potentially valuable economic support resource in the city of Auburn's toolbox that warrants strong consideration. The city could help scores of struggling small businesses with grants or no-interest loans using some of those DRI funds the state has already committed to providing.
We're not suggesting Auburn scrap the private sector DRI projects, many that will be as important as ever to help downtown rebound once this virus is under control. But the final DRI project list certainly opens the door to some targeted funds aimed at coronavirus recovery.
In particular, there's a $600,000 small project grant fund. That pot of money alone could get $10,000 in the hands of 60 downtown small businesses, which could make a big difference in getting through the next couple of months.
We also wonder if there's a way to divert some of the $1 million for an event plaza on State Street. Yes, there's an empty city-owned lot in the heart of downtown that needs to be addressed, but perhaps that becomes a smaller priority given the acute economic crisis at hand.
Of course, the city itself can't just snap its fingers and hand out big DRI checks. These are state funds which still come with all of the state red tape and restrictions.
What we suggest is for the Auburn City Council, city manager and planning and economic development department to appeal to the state for flexibility with the DRI funds. The state would be wise to go along with the request, not just for Auburn but for the dozens of other downtown areas targeted for DRI funding around New York state.
Now is not a time for knee-jerk rejections of any ideas. We hope local leaders give this and any other suggestions that come along some serious thought.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
