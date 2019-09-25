The owner of an Auburn property with a 70-year history of restaurant and tavern operations has been denied the right to reopen the business under city rules that might be a little too restrictive.
Costello's Restaurant on Aurelius Avenue first opened in 1949. It has been closed since 2013, but owner Patricia Glanville wants to get it up and running again. But the Auburn Zoning Board of Appeals denied Glanville's request on Monday, essentially because it doesn't fit in with the city's comprehensive plan and because people in the neighborhood are concerned about additional noise and traffic.
The decision reminds us of the rejection of a variance for the construction of a pole barn on a vacant lot on Canoga Street that would be used to store landscaping and masonry equipment. Increased traffic was a concern in that case, as well.
The properties in both of these instances are in residential areas, but both have a history of hosting businesses, as the Canoga Street lot was once home to a manufacturing company. So while the board of appeals may be following the letter of the law, there is a reason that an appeals process and variances exist. If the historical use for a particular property has been commercial, then maybe that should continue to be allowed. In both of these cases, the proposed uses for the properties don't appear to be unreasonable.
You have free articles remaining.
Taverns, storage barns and every other type of commercial use bring a bit more noise and traffic to neighborhoods, but they are also indicative of a thriving business climate. The alternative to a pole barn on Canoga Street is a vacant lot. The alternative to an operating restaurant on Aurelius Avenue is a closed one.
The city should take the time to look at its zoning rules and maybe make some changes. Commercial enterprises generate jobs and much-needed taxes for the city. The appeals process is supposed to open the door to exceptions, and common sense can often lead to a better overall result for the city and its business partners.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.