Our view: Auburn's Seward House painting saga closes with mixed results

"Portage Falls on the Genesee" was gifted to William Seward by renowned landscape artist Thomas Cole and was displayed in the Seward family home in Auburn for more than 100 years. It was then abruptly removed in 2013 when the caretakers of the property decided that the painting — valued at about $18 million — couldn't be properly protected there from theft or damage.

The removal triggered a years-long legal battle and public debate over the fate of the work, and we were among those who argued it should be returned to the Seward House.

The announcement this week that the painting had been sold closes a sad chapter in a way that's disappointing because it confirms the original Cole painting will not be returning to the Seward House. But the outcome is nonetheless much better than what was originally planned when the possibility of a sale to a private owner meant that the public might have forever been deprived of being able see this art that holds a unique place in Auburn's history.

While we don't know the sale price, we do know because of the court review of this process that the full proceeds will be going to the Seward House, rather than being split between the museum and Emerson Foundation. That money will ensure that this vital historical asset to Auburn and Cayuga County will continue to thrive for many years to come.

It's also a relief that the painting will once again be on public display, albeit on the other side of the country. The buyer, the Los Angeles-area Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, appears like it will be an excellent steward of this precious artifact of American history. The Huntington is already in possession of other items documenting Seward's life and career, so perhaps it can even strike up some partnerships and collaborations with the Seward House Museum in the future.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

