Though she got strong resistance from downstate Democrats, Gov. Kathy Hochul was successful in winning a small victory in an effort supported by many on both sides of the aisle to scale back reforms that many view as having created a revolving door in New York state's criminal justice system.

Exactly how it's gong to work out is still unclear, but the recently passed state budget includes wording giving judges more discretion to set bail in cases where a defendant appears to pose a danger to the community. The update means that judges will no longer be required to release people on appearance tickets even though their alleged offenses don't technically qualify as violent felonies.

Changes enacted in 2019 went a bit too far, and left judges unable to have many defendants held even when their conduct demonstrated they had no regard for public safety. We supported a commonsense change, especially after seeing how bail reform has played out in Cayuga County, where defendants who really shouldn't be are being released pretrial because prosecutors and judges are powerless to stop it from happening.

At the same time, we agree with the overall intent behind rewriting the rules on bail, because for far too long, defendants charged with minor offenses were held in local jails — sometimes for months — simply because they lacked the means to post bail. It was a completely unfair system that affected Black New Yorkers in disproportionate numbers. It will be important that judges keep that in mind as they evaluate requests for bail from prosecutors under the latest update to the law.

