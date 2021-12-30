Our view: Ban on plastic foam a win for the environment in New York

The wheels of progress can sometimes move too slowly, but the new year brings with it a change in New York that's a win for the environment.

You may have noticed fewer white foam cups and takeout food containers over the past few months, and that's because restaurants have been using up their supplies ahead of a statewide ban on such styrofoam-like packaging. The state Legislature adopted the ban in 2020 and the law goes into effect Saturday.

The DEC reports that foam packaging is one of the top contributors of environmental litter and negatively impacts wildlife and waterways because the material breaks apart easily but does not readily biodegrade. When it does break down, it never goes away completely but becomes microplastic pollution. Food containers and loose fill "peanut" packaging material used in shipping, which is also now banned in the state, are not accepted in most recycling programs.

Cayuga County considered implementing a ban of its own in 2020 after hearing from environmental advocates concerned about food service waste and its impact on the environment but ultimately opted to wait for the anticipated action at the state level.

The lag in implementation meant that the ban didn't come nearly soon enough for many people, but the 2022 deadline was put in place so as to not put an unfair burden on restaurants in switching over to new forms of packaging.

While we had advocated for a phased-in approach that would have taken foam out of the supply chain more quickly, we're pleased that the day is finally here when it will more or less disappear from sight — and out of our woods, lakes and streams.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

