Our view: Barr has no credibility to look at NY nursing homes

Under any other president — Republican or Democrat — going back decades, the news last week that the U.S. Justice Department was taking a look into New York state COVID-19 nursing home deaths would have been a welcomed step forward.
Despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration's insistence otherwise, there remains a great need for a fully independent review of how nursing homes handled the coronavirus at the height of the outbreak in New York state — and the impact of a New York state directive that homes not deny admission to recovering COVID-19 patients as long as they had the ability to properly care for them.
As we've said before, and as both Democratic and Republican state legislators have said in hearings, the state needs to be more forthcoming with data on nursing home deaths, especially nursing home residents who died in hospitals.
The goal for everyone should be a better understanding of exactly what happened at a time when knowledge of the virus and how badly it would burden the hospital system was limited. Now that we have the benefit of more understanding, it's vital to assess how policies and practices worked. Surely mistakes were made, but if we don't learn from them, a repeat of the problems could come back with any resurgence in the fall and early winter.
With all of that said, the news from the U.S. Justice Department that it was looking into nursing home deaths in four states, including New York, run by four Democratic governors must be treated with a huge degree of skepticism.
Attorney General William Barr and President Trump have demonstrated many times and in many ways that they will use their power as a political weapon. Egregious interference in criminal cases to protect criminal cronies, fishing expeditions to dig up dirt on political opponents and gross abuse of law enforcement muscle to threaten dissenters ... they all add up to a department that has lost its credibility.
Any findings Barr's department makes regarding coronavirus response in Democratically controlled states simply cannot be trusted.
Instead, we urge the body that is supposed to be a check on executive power, Congress, to get involved. Put together a bipartisan, joint panel to dig into nursing home care in all states that have had large breakouts.
Do it with the goal of bringing government policies and practices in line with the best scientific guidance we now have. Most importantly, do it to save lives, not score political points.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
