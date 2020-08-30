Our view: Barr has no credibility to look at NY nursing homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under any other president — Republican or Democrat — going back decades, the news last week that the U.S. Justice Department was taking a look into New York state COVID-19 nursing home deaths would have been a welcomed step forward.

Despite Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration's insistence otherwise, there remains a great need for a fully independent review of how nursing homes handled the coronavirus at the height of the outbreak in New York state — and the impact of a New York state directive that homes not deny admission to recovering COVID-19 patients as long as they had the ability to properly care for them.

As we've said before, and as both Democratic and Republican state legislators have said in hearings, the state needs to be more forthcoming with data on nursing home deaths, especially nursing home residents who died in hospitals.

The goal for everyone should be a better understanding of exactly what happened at a time when knowledge of the virus and how badly it would burden the hospital system was limited. Now that we have the benefit of more understanding, it's vital to assess how policies and practices worked. Surely mistakes were made, but if we don't learn from them, a repeat of the problems could come back with any resurgence in the fall and early winter.