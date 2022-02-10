Our view: Be patient with New York's mask mandate for schools

Signs saying "masks required" will begin disappearing from the doors of most businesses and indoor public places in New York after Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced that she would allow the state's mask mandate to expire. It is certainly positive news in the sad saga of COVID-19, but it doesn't mean that everyone can let their guard down quite yet. Health care facilities will continue to require masks, and we agree with Hochul that they should also be worn in schools — at least for now.

The latest mandate regarding masks was put in place in December as a new variant of COVID-19 caused a large increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Now that those numbers have dropped, businesses are free to come up with their own policies. As far as schools are concerned, the governor said the state will look at the numbers in early March, a week after most schools return from winter break, before making a decision.

We agree with that plan, because it's important to make sure we don't go backward and allow big in-school outbreaks to jeopardize in-person learning. We saw last year the negative ripple effects of that, with so many students having difficulty completing coursework at home and caregivers needing to be away from their jobs to be with their students.

The plan Hochul outlined Wednesday provides a reasonable timeline for deciding when to remove masks. This gives more time to get more school-age children vaccinated as rates remain stubbornly low, especially for the 5-11 age group. This also provides more time for positivity numbers to continue to fall. While the downward trend is clear throughout New York state, the prevalence is actually much higher than when we started the school year. Getting that number to late-August levels is a good idea ahead of lifting mask requirements.

Continued masking in schools for a week past the mid-winter break is also smart, because there will be many students and staff returning to buildings after having been traveling all around the country, so the potential for travel-related outbreaks will be higher at that time.

We know not everyone is happy about the ongoing school mask policy, but despite the politically driven narrative that masks are some form of torture for students, the overwhelming majority of them have adapted to wearing them and are happy to do it to be able to have full-time, in-person learning. A few more weeks to be certain isn't going to hurt.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0