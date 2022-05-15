Our view: Be sure to vote on school budgets

Democracy comes in many forms, but for the most part in the United States, we practice representative government in which officials are elected to uphold the federal and state constitutions and local government laws and charters.

On Tuesday, though, voters in New York state have an opportunity to engage in what is essentially direct democracy when they can go to polling places and decide if their school district budget proposals for 2022-23 are acceptable.

If voters reject the budget proposals that their elected school board members submitted, the board either has to adopt a contingency budget that almost always results in program cuts and services, or they can make changes to their proposal and ask voters to approve a revised spending plan.

Public budget votes are a practice that's unique to school districts in New York state, yet historically, voting turnout for these budget votes has been low throughout the state.

One reason is probably just lack of awareness. Although districts send out newsletters about their budget, hold public hearings and post information to their website (although some are rather terrible at this last part), many people just don't realize this vital election is taking place.

We urge school districts and the state education department to take a hard look at why this happens, and consider working with the governor and Legislature as necessary to try to engage communities and improve voter participation.

In the meantime, we urge everyone reading this editorial to remember to take part in their school voting on Tuesday, and encourage or remind your friends and family to do the same.

