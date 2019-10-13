Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced that the state of New York will sue the International Joint Commission over its management of Lake Ontario water levels.
The legal challenge, being made via the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will attempt to seek compensation to cover recent flood damage to infrastructure and shoreline properties. That state estimates those costs could exceed $1 billion.
Cuomo effectively summarized the essence of the argument the state will make in comments he made last week: "The IJC's function is to manage the lake level. That is their job: to manage the lake level," he said. "They have failed to manage the lake level."
Of course, managing the level of a lake the size of Ontario is not as simple as flipping a few switches. And what the governor and the group of IJC critics don't mention is the role that extreme weather played in the flooding that affected lakeshore communities. Extremely wet springs in 2017 and 2019 can't be ignored when it comes to assessing how the IJC is handling its job.
One of the best things Cuomo has done in response to what transpired on the lake in the past two years is an initiative to identify resiliency projects that state and local governments can undertake to help prevent future damage. Inherent in that effort is recognition that extreme weather brought about by climate change is the new normal. Here's what Basil Seggos, DEC commissioner, said a few months ago: "The increase in intense and frequent storms and the ongoing issues created by a changing climate continue to challenge those of us who love the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence region and want to see it thrive."
With those facts, it's hard to follow the logic in the state devoting taxpayer funds that will go to lawyers hired to pursue a lawsuit. Moreover, it's a lawsuit that also will have to contend with significant jurisdictional issues related to the IJC's status as an international entity that has a strong argument about being exempt from such legal challenges.
With all of that said, we also agree that New York needs to continue to push the IJC on the issue of how its long-range management policy, called Plan 2014, needs to be reviewed and adjusted to deal with extreme weather. We're just not sure that the courtroom is the place to focus that effort.
