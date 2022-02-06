Our view: Be wary of pitfalls of mobile sports betting in New York

The launch of mobile sports betting in New York state on Jan. 8 got off to a roaring start, with more than $1 billion in bets placed in the first 16 days and $1.6 billion being wagered by the end of the month. And because operators will be paying a tax rate of 51%, an astronomical amount of money will be flowing into the state this year. But with great revenue comes great responsibility, and the state must not fall short in its obligation to assist problem gamblers.

We are not against gambling in principal, because most people participate as a form of recreation rather than an ill-advised attempt to earn income. But we also know for certain that some bettors will get in over their heads and spend money they should be setting aside for life's necessities.

With the Super Bowl coming up next weekend, it's a great time to get the word out about making smart choices, and the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports is doing just that, launching a digital, radio and social media campaign designed to bring awareness to problem gambling and offer tips on how to prevent it.

New York’s Responsible Play Partnership — which includes the state Gaming Commission — has a similar campaign underway with practical tips for people who may be gambling for reasons other than entertainment. As part of its overall goal "to advance New York's long-term commitment to preventing and treating compulsive gambling," the partnership is working to remind people about the danger of "chasing losses" and underscoring the fact that that gambling is not a reliable source of income and can lead bettors into debt.

Additionally, in response to increased access to gambling in the state, the New York Council on Problem Gambling launched a website in the fall — StrongerThanYouThinkNY.org — designed to highlight the ways people can reduce the negative consequences of gambling. The council may be reached in the central New York region at (315) 413-4676 or by email at CentralPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org.

Enjoy the Super Bowl next Sunday. And if you place a bet on the game, just be mindful that gambling isn't a smart way to try to make money, and that there is help available for anyone who needs advice or assistance about how to keep it under control.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

