Our view: Better COVID-19 data is key to a successful reopening

If you follow the day-to-day public health data that's reported by central New York counties, you may have noticed a trend the past couple of weeks in Cayuga County's largest neighbor, Onondaga County. Positive COVID-19 test results there have been steadily increasing, while the other CNY counties were largely reporting no or only one or two new cases each day.
But that doesn't mean there's some magical force field keeping the coronavirus from traveling over the Onondaga County border. It just means Onondaga has significantly increased its testing efforts, as officials proactively look to find the cases and get them isolated and treated.
Smaller counties, including Cayuga, have struggled with testing capacity since the beginning of this pandemic, but in the past few days that's been turning around. Residents likely noticed that after weeks of minimal positive test results, Cayuga reported eight new cases on Friday and Saturday. What they also reported was a big jump in tests, and that number should continue to go up this coming week as Cayuga begins testing more essential workers.
Increased tests are confirming what public health experts have been telling us: that COVID-19 is much more prevalent than the documented number of confirmed cases. And that's exactly why a robust testing and contact tracing program will be vital to a successful reopening of our region's economy.
A massive reopening without testing will only lead to a huge rebound in cases, hospitalizations and deaths because we'll all just start unknowingly spreading this disease around to each other.
But if we reopen with care by finding and quickly isolating positive COVID-19 cases, the spread can be contained as efforts to develop treatments and vaccines hopefully come to a successful conclusion.
In the meantime, the public plays the most important role in all of this. We must continue to practice social distancing, wear masks when needed, keep our hands clean, refrain from large gatherings and stay home if we're not feeling well.
