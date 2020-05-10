Our view: Better COVID-19 data is key to a successful reopening

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If you follow the day-to-day public health data that's reported by central New York counties, you may have noticed a trend the past couple of weeks in Cayuga County's largest neighbor, Onondaga County. Positive COVID-19 test results there have been steadily increasing, while the other CNY counties were largely reporting no or only one or two new cases each day.

But that doesn't mean there's some magical force field keeping the coronavirus from traveling over the Onondaga County border. It just means Onondaga has significantly increased its testing efforts, as officials proactively look to find the cases and get them isolated and treated.

Smaller counties, including Cayuga, have struggled with testing capacity since the beginning of this pandemic, but in the past few days that's been turning around. Residents likely noticed that after weeks of minimal positive test results, Cayuga reported eight new cases on Friday and Saturday. What they also reported was a big jump in tests, and that number should continue to go up this coming week as Cayuga begins testing more essential workers.