Since she first took over in the summer of 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul's actions have faced scrutiny for how she can differentiate her leadership from the disgraced governor she replaced.

A big test for how she did came last fall, when she ran for election against Republic challenger Lee Zeldin. One could conclude Hochul passed the test because she prevailed, but the narrow margin of victory in an overwhelmingly Democratic state showed that she has plenty of additional work to do, especially in upstate New York.

Unfortunately, her first budget as an elected governor continued a practice that Cuomo frequently employed. It shows little to no regard for how proposed state policies and fiscal maneuvers would affect local governments, which in turn directly effects New Yorkers who pay property taxes in return for vital services such as police and fire protection, road and bridge maintenance, water and sewer systems and much more.

Three items jump out in Hochul's executive budget proposal released on Feb. 1.

First is her proposal to keep flat the tiny fraction of the state budget that provides direct aid to municipalities. This continues to disregard that cities, towns and villages are affected by rising costs, which is especially true in the high inflationary period we've seen recently. With a state tax cap law that does not allow property tax increases to go above a baseline of 2% even when inflation is more than triple that amount, the lack of state support becomes especially galling.

On top of that is a second issue impacting the biggest pass-through expense on county governments: Medicaid. The governor is proposing that the state keeps all of the federal funding that's supposed to be given to counties to help with Medicaid, a measure that would cost New York counties an estimated $600 million.

A third Hochul proposal that is sure to put a cost burden on taxpayers involves her housing proposal. A plan to require village, town and city governments to grow their housing stock or risk losing local zoning control comes with a load of bureaucratic steps, such as the mandate for a housing creation plan that will certainly enrich some consulting firms but not necessarily do a thing for residents.

We urge local residents to recognize what is happening with these moves and urge our state representatives to demand changes in the enacted budget that will either remove these additional mandates or bring more state funding to localities.

Hochul housing development plan triggers zoning concerns ALBANY — In pushing for a major expansion of New York's housing stock, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking aim at restrictive local zoning policies by…

New York state counties fear impact of Medicaid shift ALBANY — Local governments leaders told lawmakers a Hochul administration plan to redirect hundreds of millions of Medicaid dollars to the sta…

Auburn councilors urge Hochul, NY legislators to increase state aid for cities As the longtime mayor of Auburn, Michael Quill has seen a lot. What he hasn't seen, though, is more state aid for the city.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.