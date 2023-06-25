The now twice-tweaked and continually debated bail law changes in New York state are aimed at bringing more equity to the criminal justice system.

The underlying premise for the changes — that criminal defendants’ access to money for bail should not decide who remains incarcerated pending the outcome of their cases — was a step in the right direction. But too many violent crimes and too many habitual offenders exposed that the original reforms had some problems.

Now that two rounds of changes aimed at fixing those issues have been approved by the Legislature, time is needed to allow the changes to show their effectiveness.

And one area where this applies is the goal of reducing guilty pleas made by innocent people who just want to end their cases and get out of county jail. Under the old system, prosecutors had a troubling amount of leverage with respect to negotiations when they could keep minor crime defendants locked up before trials.

That leads us to a new bill passed by the Legislature this year, and now under consideration for signing by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The measure would make it easier for people who pleaded guilty to crimes to legally challenge their convictions. Current state case law limits such challenges to situations in which DNA evidence exonerates the person convicted.

Prior to the bail law changes, we’d be inclined to side with the legislators who approved this bill. Wrongfully coerced guilty pleas should not be the problem they were in past, but changes in this new bill could encourage frivolous challenges to legitimate convictions, and bring an already stressed system even more logistical nightmares.

We urge the governor to veto this bill, and give new criminal justice laws a chance to work.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd