Five years ago this month, New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced that lawmakers had passed a state spending plan "that makes the necessary investments to strengthen our economy, support working people and preserve essential services that are important to so many citizens."

The statement was released at 4 a.m. on a Saturday.

Far from being unusual, however, the timing was a reflection of a common practice in Albany whereby budget bills are voted on in the middle of the night when most New Yorkers — and members of the media who keep the public informed — are sleeping.

The tactic means that there is virtually no opportunity for public review of the final budget or even a thorough reading of bills by rank-and-file lawmakers tasked with voting on them.

That could change under a bill being championed by state Sen. Jim Tedisco and others that would prohibit budget debates or votes after midnight.

As it stands now, governors and legislative leaders routinely violate the state-required three-day window for budget bills to age and allow lawmakers time to review them and collect feedback from constituents. And the often abused "message of necessity" excuse is an easy way for government to operate in secret.

The NYS Budget Transparency Act would amend the state constitution to make legislative proceedings off limits between midnight and 8 a.m. except in the case of true emergencies such as natural disasters or dire fiscal situations.

"We’re calling on our colleagues to work morning to night to get the job done of passing a fiscally responsible budget, but let’s not substitute political expediency for transparency because it’s been shown time after time that nothing good can happen for taxpayers when the legislature is in session at the New York State Capitol after midnight," Tedisco said in a statement. "Sunlight is the best antiseptic. The Fourth Estate and the most important part of our representative democracy, the voters, shouldn’t wake up with nightmares as their state government passed the largest spending plan in the history of New York State in the dead of night!"

We've been among those objecting to rushed and secretive budget negotiations for years. Legislation to prevent that from continuing to happen is a smart idea and would be a great step for transparency in state government.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd