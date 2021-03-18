Our view: Cancel mandatory testing until school returns to normal

A plan by the state Board of Regents to cut back on mandatory exams this spring appears on the surface to be a fair compromise, but the fact that teachers and students are being asked to prepare for any standardized testing this year is an exercise in futility.
The U.S. Department of Education has told states not to expect blanket waivers from federal testing mandates that were given last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the country to close, but the door was left open for flexibility in how states administer assessments.
To that end, New York has now officially asked for permission to cancel standardized tests. If a waiver is not granted, the plan will be to shorten the math and ELA assessments for grades three though eight and administer a limited number of Regents exams for high school students.
The Department of Education says that annual assessments in English, math and science are among the most reliable tools to understand how children are performing in schools. Under normal circumstances, we would tend to agree, but this school year has been anything but normal.
As we've seen, some school districts in the Cayuga County area and elsewhere have been better able than others to continue having a majority of students attend in-person school a majority of the time. But there are still many students in New York who haven't seen the inside of a classroom for a solid year. And while some families report that their students have been thriving with remote learning, many others have struggled to overcome unreliable technology and a lack of individual attention from teachers.
Using precious teaching time in the last few weeks of this school year for standardized testing can only further hurt students. We don't see anything to be gained by comparing test scores from uninterrupted school years with one that has been fragmented and chaotic, because the results will surely demonstrate what educators already know — that viral pandemics diminish success in school.
We believe federal officials should allow states to decide for themselves whether grade-level tests make any sense this year. It would be better to reset the national criteria in the fall and carry on with some testing when classroom education gets back up to full strength.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.