Our view: Cancel mandatory testing until school returns to normal

A plan by the state Board of Regents to cut back on mandatory exams this spring appears on the surface to be a fair compromise, but the fact that teachers and students are being asked to prepare for any standardized testing this year is an exercise in futility.

The U.S. Department of Education has told states not to expect blanket waivers from federal testing mandates that were given last year after the coronavirus pandemic forced schools across the country to close, but the door was left open for flexibility in how states administer assessments.

To that end, New York has now officially asked for permission to cancel standardized tests. If a waiver is not granted, the plan will be to shorten the math and ELA assessments for grades three though eight and administer a limited number of Regents exams for high school students.

The Department of Education says that annual assessments in English, math and science are among the most reliable tools to understand how children are performing in schools. Under normal circumstances, we would tend to agree, but this school year has been anything but normal.