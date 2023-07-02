The I'm Stuck and Weed Warehouse recreational cannabis store owner has taken a scorched-earth approach in response to the state raids on his businesses in the Finger Lakes this week.

Declaring he's "ready for war" and "I am the king of New York when it comes to weed," Tulley has his shops back open despite the seizure of some of his inventory on Tuesday and cease-and-desist orders posted outside. He's compared himself to Al Capone and dressed up as the Joker in a promotional video in the past few days.

With all of the bluster, it's tempting to dismiss his complaints about the state's regulation of recreational adult-use cannabis as self-serving and misguided. But a question he posted to The Citizen in an interview this week deserves some serious reflection: "Where's the licensed dispensary in Auburn?"

The answer, of course, is that there isn't one, more than two years and three months since the governor's signature on the law allowing a system for legal marijuana sales to take place.

All New Yorkers now have the ability to go to a licensed pot dispensary to buy products deemed safe by the state's Office of Cannabis Management, but most residents — especially in upstate New York — still must drive at least 30 minutes, and in many cases, an hour or more to get to a legal shop. That includes Auburn, despite the city's allowance of licensed dispensaries. The closest licensed shops, which themselves only opened in the past few months, are in Ithaca or Syracuse.

Tulley will have an opportunity to make his case that raids on his shop were improper. He has an OCM hearing scheduled for July 14. It's hard to imagine, based on his initial public response, that Tulley will convince the OCM hearing officer to rule in his favor.

But we can't help but ask if there's a better approach for both sides.

OCM's stated purpose behind enforcement efforts and licensee regulations is to ensure that products are safe for public consumption. Tulley says he buys his product from legitimate Native American wholesalers, and that none of his customers have reported any issues. Why can't this state regulatory agency and this business owner work out their differences quickly and get these stores licensed in short order?

We urge OCM to work with Tulley's attorney to try to make that happen and bring some stability to the market in Cayuga County.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd