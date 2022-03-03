Our view: Caution, consideration required as pandemic begins to wane

In his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden expressed optimism that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over and said that it's time for Americans to get back to work "and fill our great downtowns again."

We are certainly encouraged by that confidence, and the fact that masks are no longer mandatory in our schools is another encouraging sign of the progress that's been made, but we also know that precautions against catching and spreading the virus are not an all-or-nothing proposition.

As more people return to more familiar habits of working, shopping, socializing and schooling, we encourage everyone to be respectful of others who might still want or need to wear a mask. A teacher with children at home too young to be vaccinated, for example, might appreciate the cooperation of students wearing masks in their class, and an immunocompromised business owner should have their wishes respected if they ask people to wear masks in their store or restaurant.

This new phase in which mask-wearing is falling off and vaccination demand is low, there also needs to be increased emphasis and awareness on those basic personal health hygiene issues that can help prevent any new variant from emerging into another case surge. Keeping hands clean, covering up coughs and sneezes and most importantly, staying home when feeling symptoms and getting tested accordingly.

The worst of the pandemic does, indeed, appear to be behind us. COVID-19 cases have fallen to their lowest level in weeks, and the return of open outdoor spaces in the warm weather should help those numbers improve even more. But we can't overlook that about 1,700 Americans are dying from the coronavirus every day, and health officials say the majority of them are either completely unvaccinated or have not received a booster dose.

Getting back to school and work and opening up our downtowns are all things to be celebrated, but we all still have obligations to play our part to do everything we can to avoid getting sick — and passing that sickness on to others.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

