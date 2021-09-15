Our view: Caution needed on New York's health worker vaccine mandate

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently delayed implementation of a requirement that state employees get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The idea is to give the many varied workplaces some flexibility in preparing to fully reopen to staff as safely as possible. As the deadline nears on a similar mandate for health care workers, a similar pause may be required.

We agree in principle with having all health care workers vaccinated, because the goal is to make facilities as safe as they can be for patients and for the people who work there, but a big difference between the mandates for state workers and people in health care is that state workers will be given the option to undergo weekly testing to make sure they aren't bringing the virus with them into their workplaces.

A similar option may be needed for health care workers, especially considering that already strained staffing levels pose an immediate threat to public health.